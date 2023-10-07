x

October 7, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

It is Time for Bold Initiatives, Closer Cooperation and More Europe, Greek Migration Min. Says

October 7, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greece New Government
FILE - Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis speaks during a handover ceremony, in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – It is “time for bold initiatives, closer cooperation and more Europe,” said Minister of Migration and Asylum Dimitris Kairidis, who presided on Saturday at the 6th Meeting of Ministers of Migration (and Interior) of the MED 5 group (Greece, Spain, Italy, Cyprus and Malta).

These five countries are at the forefront of migration pressure and the problem of illegal trafficking, and this requires their cooperation as closely as possible.

The Thessaloniki meeting is taking place in the shadow of the significant increase in illegal migration flows, mainly in the central Mediterranean corridor, but also the eastern Mediterranean and the Balkan corridor. Italy has been at the centre of this surge, with thousands of asylum-seekers arriving from west Africa and the Sahel via Tunisia, while Cyprus has the highest number of asylum-seekers as a percentage of its native population in Europe.

Kairides said that in Greece the increase of flows started in 2022 when illegal arrivals doubled compared to 2021 and continued even more strongly in 2023. Nevertheless, thanks to the national reception and asylum system, the management of the increased number of asylum seekers has been done in an efficient and humane way.

He underlined that the main issue is to manage illegal migration in a legal way, in accordance with international commitments and Europe’s humanitarian values. European citizens demand and are entitled to solutions to a problem that is complex and that easily becomes the object of populist exploitation and division.

The political forces of liberal democracy and reason, as represented above all by the ministers participating in the Summit, must realize that the battle for an effective migration policy is at the same time a battle to save the European idea and unity.

Briefly, Kairides described the main elements of an effective migration policy which includes:

Strict and effective guarding of the external borders of the Union,

Fast and reliable asylum procedure, with simultaneous returns, without delays, of the rejected asylum applications,

Strengthening European solidarity and European funding of first host countries,

Cooperation with the countries of origin as well as the neighboring countries of transit, such as, for example, Turkey, to jointly better deal with illegal trafficking,

Cracking down on the criminal networks of traffickers and those who facilitate them,

Creation of humanitarian corridors for the submission, examination and granting of asylum, without the involvement of the traffickers’ rings,

Creating or expanding legal pathways for labour mobility and migration to cover gaps in the labour market of European economies.

The Minister for Migration and Asylum concluded that the current situation is unacceptable and cannot be perpetuated as the vast majority of European voters do not accept traffickers determining who enters and who does not enter Europe. It is time for bold initiatives, closer cooperation and more Europe, he stated.

RELATED

Politics
PM Mitsotakis: ‘I Strongly Condemn Horrific Terrorist Attack Against Israel’

ATHENS - "I strongly condemn today's horrific terrorist attack against Israel, which caused a large number of civilian casualties," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday in a post on social media.

Politics
Greek PM Mitsotakis: EU Should Raise Solidarity Fund by 2.5 Bln to Cover Natural Disasters
Politics
Greece’s State Minister Opposes Same-Sex Marriage Mitsotakis Backs

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.