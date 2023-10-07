It is Time for Bold Initiatives, Closer Cooperation and More Europe, Greek Migration Min. Says

Politics

ATHENS – It is “time for bold initiatives, closer cooperation and more Europe,” said Minister of Migration and Asylum Dimitris Kairidis, who presided on Saturday at the 6th Meeting of Ministers of Migration (and Interior) of the MED 5 group (Greece, Spain, Italy, Cyprus and Malta).

These five countries are at the forefront of migration pressure and the problem of illegal trafficking, and this requires their cooperation as closely as possible.

The Thessaloniki meeting is taking place in the shadow of the significant increase in illegal migration flows, mainly in the central Mediterranean corridor, but also the eastern Mediterranean and the Balkan corridor. Italy has been at the centre of this surge, with thousands of asylum-seekers arriving from west Africa and the Sahel via Tunisia, while Cyprus has the highest number of asylum-seekers as a percentage of its native population in Europe.

Kairides said that in Greece the increase of flows started in 2022 when illegal arrivals doubled compared to 2021 and continued even more strongly in 2023. Nevertheless, thanks to the national reception and asylum system, the management of the increased number of asylum seekers has been done in an efficient and humane way.

He underlined that the main issue is to manage illegal migration in a legal way, in accordance with international commitments and Europe’s humanitarian values. European citizens demand and are entitled to solutions to a problem that is complex and that easily becomes the object of populist exploitation and division.

The political forces of liberal democracy and reason, as represented above all by the ministers participating in the Summit, must realize that the battle for an effective migration policy is at the same time a battle to save the European idea and unity.

Briefly, Kairides described the main elements of an effective migration policy which includes:

Strict and effective guarding of the external borders of the Union,

Fast and reliable asylum procedure, with simultaneous returns, without delays, of the rejected asylum applications,

Strengthening European solidarity and European funding of first host countries,

Cooperation with the countries of origin as well as the neighboring countries of transit, such as, for example, Turkey, to jointly better deal with illegal trafficking,

Cracking down on the criminal networks of traffickers and those who facilitate them,

Creation of humanitarian corridors for the submission, examination and granting of asylum, without the involvement of the traffickers’ rings,

Creating or expanding legal pathways for labour mobility and migration to cover gaps in the labour market of European economies.

The Minister for Migration and Asylum concluded that the current situation is unacceptable and cannot be perpetuated as the vast majority of European voters do not accept traffickers determining who enters and who does not enter Europe. It is time for bold initiatives, closer cooperation and more Europe, he stated.