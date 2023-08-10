It is Impossible for Foreigners to Understand What is Happening in the United States

Editorial

Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va., after facing a judge on federal conspiracy charges that allege he conspired to subvert the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

If it is difficult for Americans themselves to comprehend the unusual, almost anti-American events occurring in their country, imagine how much more challenging it is for foreigners to understand them, as they have a different perception of America.

Two dramatic events that took place last week have caused even greater confusion: Late on Tuesday – New York time – the credit rating agency Fitch downgraded America’s creditworthiness from AAA – the highest – to AA+. The news shook the markets and caused a sensation worldwide. It is only natural for everyone to ask, how is this possible with the U.S. economy, and what does it mean for their own countries’ economies? Fitch attributed its decision to the “the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, a high and growing general government debt burden, and the erosion of governance relative to ‘AA’ and ‘AAA’ rated peers over the last two decades that has manifested in repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions.”

A combination of economic and political factors.

Almost simultaneously with Fitch’s announcement, the third indictment of former President Donald Trump was announced. He will go to trial for spreading lies with the aim of obstructing the peaceful transfer of power from the defeated to the winner in the elections – from himself to Biden. The previous indictments of the former President do not even compare in severity to this one.

It was George Washington who established the tradition of presidents not seeking more than two terms, which is now part of the Constitution, the 22nd Amendment. And it was John Adams – the second President of the United States – who established the tradition of peacefully handing over power to the election winner.

As Ronald Reagan had stated, “this every-four-year ceremony we accept as normal is nothing less than a miracle.”

Until now. These issues are interconnected: the disruption of the country’s economic stability and the multiple indictments of Trump. To a large extent, they are intertwined – the discipline required for managing the country’s economy necessitates cooperation between parties.

However, this is not currently possible. The country is divided. The Trump and anti-Trump camps are entrenched in their positions. One side sees the lies that Trump used and the efforts he made to stay in power as a direct and unprecedented threat to the country’s democratic system – and calls for his exemplary punishment, even his imprisonment.

On the other side, the Trump indictments are perceived as a political vendetta by the Democrats against him, causing them to support him even more strongly.

For example, the Wall Street Journal wrote in their editorial last week:

The more the press is preoccupied by Mr. Trump’s courtroom dramas, the less public attention there will be to President Biden’s declining capacities or to the facts emerging about Mr. Biden’s promotion of the family business… The indictments keep all eyes on Mr. Trump’s troubles rather than on Mr. Biden’s record or debates about the next four years.