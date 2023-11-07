It is a Great Year for Greek Tourism, with Remarkable Performances, Kefalogianni Says

Politics

LONDON – “It is a great year for Greek tourism, with remarkable performances in all important fields – income, jobs, arrivals,” Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni said at the international tourism exhibition World Travel Market held in London.

Kefalogianni referred to the responsibilities that this successful course that started a decade ago for Greek tourism brings, as well as to the fact that Greece is now ready for a new page in its tourism strategy.

In fact, he spoke of a new cycle of development and mainly of the essential shift towards sustainability and the promotion of values such as the protection of nature, respect for local communities and the human factor.

Highlighting all these special values will once again make Greece a leader in tourist destinations and experiences, she explained. During the press conference, a discussion was held with ABTA’s Head of Sustainability, Carol Rose, on sustainability, new trends in tourism and Greece’s position in the international tourism market of sustainable destinations.