November 7, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

Politics

It is a Great Year for Greek Tourism, with Remarkable Performances, Kefalogianni Says

November 7, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Kefalogianni
Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni at the international tourism exhibition World Travel Market held in London. (Photo: facebook/Όλγα Κεφαλογιάννη / Olga Kefalogianni)

LONDON – “It is a great year for Greek tourism, with remarkable performances in all important fields – income, jobs, arrivals,” Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni said at the international tourism exhibition World Travel Market held in London.

Kefalogianni referred to the responsibilities that this successful course that started a decade ago for Greek tourism brings, as well as to the fact that Greece is now ready for a new page in its tourism strategy.

In fact, he spoke of a new cycle of development and mainly of the essential shift towards sustainability and the promotion of values such as the protection of nature, respect for local communities and the human factor.

Highlighting all these special values will once again make Greece a leader in tourist destinations and experiences, she explained. During the press conference, a discussion was held with ABTA’s Head of Sustainability, Carol Rose, on sustainability, new trends in tourism and Greece’s position in the international tourism market of sustainable destinations.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

