Israelis Fearing Turn from Democracy Turn to Greece to Live, Invest

ATHENS – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempt to control the judiciary in apparent retaliation for being charged with corruption is driving Israeli’s to look toward Greece to live and hide their assets.

In a feature, The Times of Israel noted how the trend has seen a rush among many Israelis to look for help in Athens from fellow Israelis already there who are working in real estate, hoping to find a place.

But rents are rising and supply dwindling with so many units taken off the market for short-term rentals like Airbnb and the city becoming a buzz spot to live despite its grimy and graffiti-covered appearance in many places.

Asi Doron, an Israeli-born real estate agent based in Athens, started receiving dozens of calls and messages on social media after protests against the judiciary overhaul sparked worry among many residents in Israel.

“I’ve never been so busy, the past months have been crazy. The problems in Israel bring me jobs to do, which is good, even if I would prefer Israel to remain a democracy,” said Doron, who has been living in Athens for the past five years.

“They told me, ‘Help me to get the money out of Israel,’ or, ‘I need a plan B because I have a family and I see my country changing in front of my eyes to a dictatorship,’” Doron said.

Greece is one of the few remaining countries with a Golden Visa program that lets rich foreigners buy residency permits and European Union passports and it’s especially popular with Israelis because the countries are only two hours apart by air.

And even as prices rise in Greece, it’s still cheaper than in Israel, the report noted. “It’s one of the other reasons why people choose Greece,” Doron said. “With the same price in Israel, you can’t really buy anything, or it would be a very small place. Here you can buy a very good place for the same price,” he said.

Another benefit for some Israelis is to get away from the threat of terror attacks that seem a constant worry in that country and some of those renting in Athens are already thinking of buying because they like the city.

Amitai Weissman said he moved to Greece out of worry that Israel’s democracy s eroding under Netanyahu who has moved toward trying to take near-control of the country and its institutions, supported by a majority of voters.

“Since the last election, I felt like it’s too much for me, with the coalition. We call them fascist parties. But it’s above all the protests that really broke me,” Weissman said. “I told myself I don’t want to stay there anymore.”

Weissman also cited as reasons for his move Israel’s high inflation and his ability to keep his job and work remotely due to Greece being in the same time zone.

THE TEL AVIV SHUTTLE

“Life in Israel has become very expensive, it’s not safe anymore, it’s not going to be a democracy anymore… I think it will be a big mess in the future, so how much can we fight against all this ?” wondered Weissman.

Edith Markovits, who also helps Israelis invest in real estate in Athens, said she’s seen a spike in business since the COVID-19 pandemic but that in the last year it has risen dramatically over the political situation in Israel.

“Israelis (often) have another citizenship from Europe because of history, so it makes the process easier,” she said, referring to laws allowing Jews from countries such as Austria, Spain and Portugal to reclaim citizenship if they can prove their ancestors were expelled.

“We have people who buy only for investment and don’t even think to come here. Others buy a summer house, and then you have people who really want to escape and live in Greece,” she said.

Another Israeli, who didn’t want his name to be used, told the paper that, “I fell in love with Athens eight years ago, but the most serious reason is the situation in Israel since the last election. It’s going in a very bad direction in all aspects — socially, economically, politically and security,” he said.

With his retirement planned to begin in a few months, he said he will move to Greece in September, first in a rental, then in a property that he plans to buy.

“I’m sure there are a lot of people who also want to do it but can’t. I have all my family, my son and my friends there (in Israel,), but it’s not enough. I think I deserve better. And if I miss someone or something I can just go to the plane and be there in like two hours,” he said.

Thomas Maloutas, a Professor of Social Geography at the Harokopio University of Athens told the paper that, “There is a completely different perspective in Greece if you are a permanent resident linked to the local market or if you are a foreigner. For local people, the income is stagnant while real estate prices are going up. So it’s more and more difficult to be able to find a place to live.”

Greece is still offering residency for an investment of 250,000 euros ($272,800) but is due to double to 500,000 euros ($545,600) by the end of July in a bid to keep foreign investors from scooping up multiple properties cheap.

Doron said he thinks that will see a rush among Israelis to get in under the wire for the lower threshold especially amid worries that the situation in Israel will get worse and more authoritarian.

“It will not stay forever, the prices have already gone up so much,” Doron said. “I think this is the time to do it if you really want to,” he said.