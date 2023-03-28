Israelis Buying Greek-Cypriots Property on Turkish-Occupied Side

Society

People walk on the beach in the Karpasia Peninsula in the Turkish occupied area at the northern part of the divided island of Cyprus, on Sunday, March 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Property seized during Turkey’s invasion of the northern third of Cyprus in 1974 are reportedly being sold mostly to Israelis, much of it agricultural land in the Karpas peninsula.

The Cypriot newspaper and news site Philenews said that was reported by the Turkish-Cypriot daily Halkin Sesi, with 2,672 permits to purchase real estate given to Israelis

Turkish Cypriot press reports say the vast majority of last year’s total of 2,672 “permits” to purchase real estate in the Turkish-held breakaway northern Cyprus were given to Israelis.

Israel has an embassy in the divided island’s government-controlled areas and is aware of the position of the Greek-Cypriot government – that’s a member of the European Union – about property on the occupied side, the Cypriot news site said.

Halkin Sesi said that some 2,000 companies in the north have Israeli shareholders and that through the that Israelis bought around 25,000 acres of land in the breakaway area that remains alone.

In return, the Israelis were given “citizenship” in a rogue self-declared republic no other country in the world apart from Turkey recognizes and remains isolated in the international community with no legal standing.