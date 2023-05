Society

ATHENS – An Israeli national wanted for cybercrime was arrested at Athens International Airport on May 2, it was reported on Thursday, and led before an Athens Appeals prosecutor.

Swiss authorities had issued a European arrest warrant for the 44-year-old man, who was wanted as a member of a criminal network using alternative investment incentives to defraud victims mostly based in the EU.

According to the Hellenic Police, the criminal ring had set up a company in Kiev operating as a front for an extensive network of offshore companies and bank accounts receiving money ‘invested’ by their victims. Money was then laundered with the help of cryptocurrencies.