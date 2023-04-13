Israeli Soccer Star in Greece Arrested for Sexual Indecency on Minor

Society

ATHENS – Israel’s former national soccer team goalie who’s now playing in Greece was arrested on charges of allegedly allegedly committing sexually indecent acts on a minor who was allowed into an Athens nightclub.

Boris Klaiman, 33, plays for Volos and was among six people detained at the club and was found in possession of 1.5 grams of heroin, Greek media reports said, cited by The Times of Israel.

Greek police carried out the arrests after a Belgian teen tourist who wasn’t name filed a complaint against Klaiman and the paper said four Belgian tourists brawled with Klaiman over the incident, arresting them along with a Greek suspect, no indication whether there were charges against the club for allowing a minor in.

Volos President Achillea Beu quickly cut Klaiman, saying the team had no tolerance for the charges he’s facing and denied the player’s request for the team to provide him with an attorney.