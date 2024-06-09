Israeli-Lebanese Border Tensions Worry Greece New Conflict Breakout

Politics

ATHENS -Torn by Israel’s ongoing invasion of the Gaza Strip in a hunt for Hamas terrorists – which has seen many Greeks backing Palestinians caught in the crossfire – Greece’s New Democracy government is anxious it could spread on the Lebanese border.

“Greece is profoundly worried by the growing tensions at the border between Israel and Lebanon,” said the Foreign Ministry on X, urging both sides to try to ratchet down the tensions although the militant group Hezbollah, in Lebanon, has fired rockets at Israel.

The Greek ministry, pointing to an ignored United Nations as hostilities in the Gaza Strip go on and the casualties of civilians has neared 35,000, said that, “Our region cannot afford another war,” with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ongoing too.

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/greece-worried-about-rising-tensions-on-lebanese-israeli-border/3243894

While Israeli forces are concentrated in the Gaza Strip, there’s been trouble on the border with Lebanon too, Israel facing Hamas terrorists in Gaza and Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon both focused on trying to destroy Israel.