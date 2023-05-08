x

May 8, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Society

Israeli Firm Joins Drilling Team at Cyprus’ Aphrodite Offshore Field

May 8, 2023
By The National Herald
Cyprus Gas Chevron
FILE- An offshore drilling rig is seen in the waters off Cyprus' coastal city of Limassol, July 5, 2020.(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

NICOSIA – Exploratory drilling in Cyprus’ offshore Aphrodite gas field has begun by a team of international companies, including Israel’s NewMed, with Turkey contesting parts of the island’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and doing energy research.

NewMed owns a 30 percent stake in the field where a consortium includes US energy giant Chevron and the United Kingdom-based Shell Oil that were licensed by the Greek-Cypriot government, a member of the European Union.

The field holds an estimated 124 billion cubic meters of gas, the three companies hoping for a lucrative find as it’s located about 18 miles northwest of Israel’s Leviathan gas reservoir, said The Times of Israel.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/israels-newmed-energy-and-partners-begin-drilling-at-aphrodite-gas-field-off-cyprus/

The Aphrodite field was found in 2011 and NewMed Energy CEO Yossi Abu said that, “Global demand for natural gas is increasing, and a large reservoir like Aphrodite could help meet the demand.”

“Alongside advancing phase two of the Leviathan reservoir, which satisfies the needs of the local and regional economy, we are making progress and significantly advancing the development of the Aphrodite reservoir,” he said.

In September, the partners in the gas field approved a budget of about $192 million for the implementation of the drilling and for the performance of pre-feed engineering work needed for the development of the gas field, the paper said. The total cost is estimated at $3.6 billion.

The partners want to supply natural gas from the Aphrodite field to the domestic market in Cyprus, and to export natural gas by pipeline to other markets, including the Egyptian market, and the global LNG market too.

RELATED

Society
Cypriot Companies Affected by US, UK Sanctions Running for Cover

NICOSIA - Businesses in Cyprus that are linked to the sanctions against Russian oligarchs imposed by the United States and United Kingdom are making changes to avoid penalties that resulted in asset freezes.

Economy
Cyprus behind on Freezing Russian Assets, EU Official Says
Society
Cyprus Picks Australian Singer Lambrou for Eurovision Entry Hope

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.