Israeli Firm Joins Drilling Team at Cyprus’ Aphrodite Offshore Field

Society

FILE- An offshore drilling rig is seen in the waters off Cyprus' coastal city of Limassol, July 5, 2020.(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

NICOSIA – Exploratory drilling in Cyprus’ offshore Aphrodite gas field has begun by a team of international companies, including Israel’s NewMed, with Turkey contesting parts of the island’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and doing energy research.

NewMed owns a 30 percent stake in the field where a consortium includes US energy giant Chevron and the United Kingdom-based Shell Oil that were licensed by the Greek-Cypriot government, a member of the European Union.

The field holds an estimated 124 billion cubic meters of gas, the three companies hoping for a lucrative find as it’s located about 18 miles northwest of Israel’s Leviathan gas reservoir, said The Times of Israel.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/israels-newmed-energy-and-partners-begin-drilling-at-aphrodite-gas-field-off-cyprus/

The Aphrodite field was found in 2011 and NewMed Energy CEO Yossi Abu said that, “Global demand for natural gas is increasing, and a large reservoir like Aphrodite could help meet the demand.”

“Alongside advancing phase two of the Leviathan reservoir, which satisfies the needs of the local and regional economy, we are making progress and significantly advancing the development of the Aphrodite reservoir,” he said.

In September, the partners in the gas field approved a budget of about $192 million for the implementation of the drilling and for the performance of pre-feed engineering work needed for the development of the gas field, the paper said. The total cost is estimated at $3.6 billion.

The partners want to supply natural gas from the Aphrodite field to the domestic market in Cyprus, and to export natural gas by pipeline to other markets, including the Egyptian market, and the global LNG market too.