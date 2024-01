Politics

TEL AVIV – Israel is set to let more ships take humanitarian aid – including from Greece – to Paletinians trapped in the Gaza Strip by Israel’s invasion in the hunt to eradicate Hamas terrorists who killed 1200 Israelis in raids there.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that it would begin “immediately” as part of a proposed sea corridor from Cyprus, the vessels carrying essential and basic goods, water, food, medical and other supplies.

Under an idea first suggested by Cyprus, cargo would undergo security inspection in the port of Larnaca before being ferried to the Gaza coast 230 miles away, instead of the neighboring Egypt or Israel.