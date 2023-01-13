x

January 13, 2023

Israel ‘Sees Great Importance in the Israel-Cyprus-Greece Triangle’, Says Israeli FM

January 13, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΕΞ ΝΙΚΟΥ ΔΕΝΔΙΑ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΥΠΕΞ ΤΗΣ ΚΥΠΡΟΥ ΙΩΑΝΝΗ ΚΑΣΟΥΛΙΔΗ (ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, in joint statements with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday, November 7, 2022. (Photo by MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

NICOSIA – Greek Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and his counterpart of Israel, Yoav Gallant, spoke on the phone on Thursday about the two countries’ strategic ties.

On Twitter, Gallant wrote that they discussed “the important strategic ties between our countries – ties based on common values and interests. I expressed my commitment to deepening the bond between our defense establishments, militaries and industries of Greece and Israel.”

Earlier on Thursday, in the context of a communication with Cyprus’ Foreign Affairs Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister Eli Cohen tweeted that “Israel sees great importance in the Israel-Cyprus-Greece triangle, and we intend to continue holding tripartite government meetings.”

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

