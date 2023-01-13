Israel ‘Sees Great Importance in the Israel-Cyprus-Greece Triangle’, Says Israeli FM

Politics

FILE - Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, in joint statements with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday, November 7, 2022. (Photo by MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

NICOSIA – Greek Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and his counterpart of Israel, Yoav Gallant, spoke on the phone on Thursday about the two countries’ strategic ties.

On Twitter, Gallant wrote that they discussed “the important strategic ties between our countries – ties based on common values and interests. I expressed my commitment to deepening the bond between our defense establishments, militaries and industries of Greece and Israel.”

Earlier on Thursday, in the context of a communication with Cyprus’ Foreign Affairs Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister Eli Cohen tweeted that “Israel sees great importance in the Israel-Cyprus-Greece triangle, and we intend to continue holding tripartite government meetings.”