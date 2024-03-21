x

March 22, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

SPORTS

Israel Ousted from Euro 2024 Playoffs 4-1 against Iceland. Greece’s Easy 5-0 Win over Kazakhstan

March 21, 2024
EURO-BAKASETAS
Greece's Tasos Bakasetas kick a penalty to score the opening goal against Kazakstan during the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Greece and Kazakhstan at OPAP Arena, in Athens, Thursday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

LONDON – Israel crashed out of the European Championship qualifying playoffs against Iceland on Thursday, as Ukraine found two late goals for a stunning win at Bosnia-Herzegovina.

A missed penalty in the 80th minute by Israel’s record scorer Eran Zahavi that would have leveled the score led to a late collapse in a 4-1 rout for Iceland. Israel had led when Zahavi scored a first-half penalty.

Ukraine’s new star forward Artem Dovbyk rose in the 88th to head the decisive goal in a 2-1 win just three minutes after Roman Yaremchuk had canceled Bosnia’s lead taken in the 56th.

Ukraine will now face Iceland — the surprise quarterfinalist at Euro 2016 — on Tuesday with a place at Euro 2024 in Germany at stake.

It was an evening of big wins and no extra time needed in the six playoff semifinals.

Poland pushed aside overmatched Estonia 5-1 and Wales won 4-1 to deny Finland a return to the finals after making its tournament debut at Euro 2020.

Greece, the shocking champion at Euro 2004, scored four in the first half of an easy 5-0 win over Kazakhstan, after Georgia had beaten Luxembourg 2-0.

The winners now play single-leg knockout bracket finals Tuesday that will go to penalty shootouts if needed to complete the 24-nation Euro 2024 lineup.

It will be: Wales vs Poland in Cardiff; Ukraine vs Iceland in Wroclaw, Poland; Georgia vs Greece in Tbilisi.

Ukraine must host international games in neutral countries and has not played on its own territory since the Russian military invasion started in February 2022.

Though Israel was seeded as the home team, it hosted Iceland in neutral Budapest, Hungary, for security reasons during the conflict in Gaza.

Home advantage was key elsewhere with Bosnia the only one of five teams playing in their home stadiums that lost.

Euro 2024 is being played in 10 German cities from June 14 to July 14.

Ukrainian fans protest during the Euro 2024 playoff soccer match between Bosnia and Ukraine in Zenica, Bosnia, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

TOP-TIER BRACKET

Poland shared the scoring duties among four different players plus an own goal to take the pressure off captain Robert Lewandowski, its all-time leading scorer.

Estonia was reduced to 10 men in the 27th when defender Maksim Paskotši was shown a second yellow card.

Wales caught Finland cold at the start of each half. It was 1-0 in the third minute with a volleyed shot by David Brooks and 3-1 in the 47th minute when Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson took advantage of a prone defender playing him onside to convert a close-range shot.

Either Poland or Wales will go into a Euro 2024 group with France, the Netherlands and Austria.

SECOND-TIER BRACKET

Albert Gudmundsson’s hat trick against Israel has Iceland one game away from a return to the Euros.

Euro 2016 in France came too soon for him, with the tiny Nordic nation making its tournament debut on the eve of his 19th birthday. Gudmundsson did go to the 2018 World Cup, where Iceland was the smallest nation ever to qualify, though he played just a few minutes from the bench.

Now the Genoa forward is key to Iceland’s revival, scoring his first goal with a crafted, curling free kick to level the game in the 39th. Three minutes later, Arnór Ingvi Traustason’s deflected shot gave Iceland the lead for keeps.

Israel’s frustration showed in defender Roy Revivo’s wild tackle in the 73rd to get a red card.

“We lost the opportunity with the penalty to equalize the game,” Israel head coach Alon Hazan said. “I don’t blame them, I never blame my players. I blame only myself.”

Ukraine fell behind to an own goal by Mykola Matviyenko in the 56th and turned the game around in Zenica when Yaremchuk came on in the 81st.

Yaremchuk scored four minutes later, meeting a low pass across the penalty area with a first-time shot, then crossed for Girona forward Dovbyk’s headed winner.

The winner between Ukraine and Iceland will join a Euro 2024 group with Romania, Slovakia and Belgium.

THIRD-TIER BRACKET

Luxembourg had never been so close to a major tournament after decades of being overmatched in European soccer.

The grand duchy team was left to rue a cruel video review by the match officials. It overturned a potential equalizing goal early in the second half to a red card at the other end for its veteran defender Maxime Chanot.

A full 45 seconds before Luxembourg forward Gerson Rodrigues thought he had scored, Chanot tangled with Georgia forward Georges Mikautadze who was running in on goal.

The video review and red card stopped play for five minutes, and five minutes later the match was settled by Georgia forward Budu Zivzivadze’s second goal of the game.

Georgia will have its star player, Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, back Tuesday after suspension to face Greece in its raucous 50,000-capacity national stadium.

Either Georgia or Greece will play Portugal, Turkey and the Czech Republic at Euro 2024.

RELATED

SPORTS
Verstappen Says He Plans to Fulfil His Red Bull Contract to 2028 amid Mercedes Switch Rumors

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen wants to stay with Red Bull until the end of his contract in 2028 amid rumors of a switch to Mercedes, even as he admits to actively avoiding knowing any more than he does about the ongoing turmoil at the team.

SPORTS
Kevin Durant Continues Climb up NBA Career Scoring List, Passes Shaq for Eighth Place
SPORTS
Celtics Open Big Lead, Hold on to Beat Bucks Without Giannis, 122-119

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Piraeus Bank Sees Dividend Payment for First Times Since 2008, Christos Megalou Says to Bloomberg (Vid)

ATHENS - Piraeus Bank Chief Executive Officer Christos Megalou shares his views on growth outlook, dividend payments and Greece's economic recovery.

HOUSTON  — “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?" Rarely have voters' answers to that question been so complicated.

LONDON - Israel crashed out of the European Championship qualifying playoffs against Iceland on Thursday, as Ukraine found two late goals for a stunning win at Bosnia-Herzegovina.

ATHENS - Νο agreement was signed between Greece and Ukraine during Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' recent visit to Odessa, government sources said on Thursday.

JACKSON, Miss.  — A fifth former sheriff’s deputy in Mississippi was sentenced Thursday to more than 27 years in prison for breaking into a home with a group of law enforcement officers as they tortured two Black men, an act the judge called “egregious and despicable.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.