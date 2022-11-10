x

November 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Politics

Israel Gives Cypriot President Medal of Honor, Lauds Alliance

November 10, 2022
By The National Herald
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (Julien Warnand, Pool Photo via AP, FILE)
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (Julien Warnand, Pool Photo via AP, FILE)

NICOSIA – Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, visiting Jerusalem, was awarded the  Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor by President Isaac Herzog although Israel has renewed relations with Turkey, which is drilling for oil and gas off Cyprus’ coast.
“While the nations of the Mediterranean have more often been divided by conflict than united by cooperation, Israel and Cyprus have actually built a true friendship,” Herzog said, reported the Times of Israel.

“The core of this new Mediterranean reality is built upon the brave Israel-Cyprus bilateral relationship, which you have courageously spearheaded, including our trilateral alliance together with Greece,” he also said.

That was in reference to regional EastMed Gas Forum, the EuroAsia Interconnector energy project, and the four-way strategic forum that the three countries formed along with the United Arab Emirates.

Herzog also praised “the warmth (Anastasiades has) consistently shown to Israel and the Jewish People,” adding that the Cypriot President “evokes intense feelings and emotions,” and hailing their strategic relationship.

RELATED

Society
On Cyprus, Auditors Break Way from PwC to Service Russian Clients

NICOSIA - In a move to avoid European Union and western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, a group of partners at the Big Four auditing firm PwC left to set up their own company to get Russian clients on Cyprus.

Society
Nine Suspects Charged in Cyprus Visa Scandal Acquitted
CYPRUS
Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Archbishop Chrysostomos II Dies at 81

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Election 2022: GOP Predicting Wins, Dems Brace for Setbacks

WASHINGTON — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.

NICOSIA - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, visiting Jerusalem, was awarded the  Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor by President Isaac Herzog although Israel has renewed relations with Turkey, which is drilling for oil and gas off Cyprus' coast.

ATHENS - The Greek Embassy to Turkey has delivered a demarche to the Turkish foreign ministry over the incident where Central Macedonia Region Governor Apostolos Tzitzikostas was refused entry into Izmir on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

ATHENS - A parade of foreign countries and defense firms are lining up in hopes of working with Greek shipyards to upgrade warships as Greece has built an arsenal against Turkish provocations, which included buying 24 French-made Rafale fighter jets and French and American vessels .

LONDON - With eyes turned on the promising tourist season of 2023, the team of the Mykonos - Santorini, by FlyinToGreece programme, led by the "Ambassador Mykonos Promo - HACC New York" and representative of the MTC Group Tourism Consulting Company, Kostas Skagias, was in London to participate in this year's World Travel Market, which ended on November 9, 2022.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings