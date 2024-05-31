x

May 31, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

WORLD

Israel Confirms Its Forces Are in Central Rafah in Expanding Offensive in the Southern Gaza City

May 31, 2024
By Associated Press
Israel Palestinians
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military confirmed Friday that its forces are operating in central parts of Rafah in its expanding offensive in the southern Gaza city.

Israel launched its ground assault into the city on May 6, triggering an exodus of around 1 million Palestinians out of the city and throwing U.N. humanitarian operations based in the area into turmoil. Still, U.S. President Joe Biden has said Israel has not crossed the “red lines” of a full-fledged invasion that he has urged them against.

Friday’s statement by the Israeli military suggested its forces have been operating in most parts of the city. For its first weeks, the Israeli assault focused on in Rafah’s eastern districts and in areas close to the border with Egypt. Israeli troops seized the Rafah crossing into Egypt on the first day of the offensive and have since claimed control over the Philadelphi Corridor, a road running the length of the Gaza-Egypt border on the Gazan side.

Earlier this week, Israeli troops also moved into Rafah’s western district of Tel al-Sultan, where heavy clashes with Hamas fighters have been reported by witnesses.

In its statement Friday, the military said its troops in central Rafah had uncovered Hamas rocket launchers and tunnels and dismantled a weapons storage city of the group. It did not specify where in central Rafah the operations were taking place, but previous statements and witness reports have pointed to raids in the Shaboura refugee camp and other sites near the city center.

Israel has said an offensive in Rafah is vital to uprooting Hamas fighters in its military’s campaign to destroy the group after its Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

Palestinains who fled the city have scattered around southern and central Gaza, most of them living in squalid tent camps. Up to around 300,000 people are believed to remain in the area, some of them still in the central urban parts of the city, a U.N. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the press. Shaina Low, a spokesperson for the Norwegian Refugee Council, a humanitarian group that operates in the area, said most have flocked to rural area west of the city near the coast — an area that has seen deadly Israeli strikes and shelling the past week.


JULIA FRANKEL

RELATED

WORLD
South Africa Heading for ‘Coalition Country’ as Partial Election Results Have the ANC Below 50%

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa was heading closer to the reality of a national coalition government for the first time Friday as partial election results put the ruling African National Congress well short of a majority.

WORLD
US And Britain Strike Houthi Rebel Targets in Yemen After Surge in Shipping Attacks
WORLD
Elections Are Not Wasted on the Young in EU. Some Nations Allow 16-Year-Olds to Decide in June Polls

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

The 30th Κalamata International Dance Festival Runs July 12-21

KALAMATA – Synonymous with the evolution of contemporary dance in Greece, the Kalamata Dance Festival celebrates 30 years of continuous presence this year, having established itself as the premier contemporary dance event in the country and one of the most significant dance events in Europe.

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump launched into attacks on the judge in his criminal trial and continued to undermine New York's criminal justice system Friday as he tried to repackage his conviction on 34 felony charges as fuel, not an impediment, to his latest White House bid.

NEW YORK – New Agriculture New Generation (NANG) presented ‘Seeds of Change Ensuring the Future Vitality of the Agrifood Economy of Greece’ on May 29 at the Consulate General of Greece in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a news conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.

NEW YORK (AP) — Being convicted of a felony — let alone 34 of them – is the kind of blow that would normally tank any politician's ambitions.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.