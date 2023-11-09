Island Park Ioannis Kapodistrias AHEPA Chapter 458 Sponsors 5th Annual Golf Outing

Ioannis Kapodistrias AHEPA Chapter 458 of Island Park hosted their 5th annual golf outing this year. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA
ISLAND PARK, NY – Ioannis Kapodistrias AHEPA Chapter 458 of Island Park marked a triumphant milestone as they hosted their 5th annual golf outing at the prestigious Lido Golf Club in Long Beach, NY. The event, held on November 1, brought together golf enthusiasts, community leaders, and AHEPA supporters for a day of sport, camaraderie, and fundraising.
The AHEPA organization, known for its commitment to philanthropy and community engagement, showcased their dedication to making a positive impact on Long Island. The golf outing served as a testament to their unwavering support for local causes.
Participants enjoyed a cool, brisk day on the green, teeing off at the beautiful Lido Golf Club. The event featured friendly competition, delicious cuisine, and the chance to connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for golf and community service. Later that day, a post-outing dinner was held at Lambrou’s Catering Hall in Island Park.
The success of the 5th annual AHEPA golf outing was a testament to the hard work and dedication of Chapter 458 and its members. The event ended with Chapter President Peter Rizik being presented with a check for $300 by Panaghia Church of Island Park Parish Council President and fellow Ahepan Brother George Nikias for the Student Scholarship Fund.
ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA presents an encore screening of the award-winning box office hit Black Stone, starring Eleni Kokkidou, on Sunday, November 19, 3 PM, at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In