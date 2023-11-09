Island Park Ioannis Kapodistrias AHEPA Chapter 458 Sponsors 5th Annual Golf Outing

Associations

ISLAND PARK, NY – Ioannis Kapodistrias AHEPA Chapter 458 of Island Park marked a triumphant milestone as they hosted their 5th annual golf outing at the prestigious Lido Golf Club in Long Beach, NY. The event, held on November 1, brought together golf enthusiasts, community leaders, and AHEPA supporters for a day of sport, camaraderie, and fundraising.

The AHEPA organization, known for its commitment to philanthropy and community engagement, showcased their dedication to making a positive impact on Long Island. The golf outing served as a testament to their unwavering support for local causes.

Participants enjoyed a cool, brisk day on the green, teeing off at the beautiful Lido Golf Club. The event featured friendly competition, delicious cuisine, and the chance to connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for golf and community service. Later that day, a post-outing dinner was held at Lambrou’s Catering Hall in Island Park.

The success of the 5th annual AHEPA golf outing was a testament to the hard work and dedication of Chapter 458 and its members. The event ended with Chapter President Peter Rizik being presented with a check for $300 by Panaghia Church of Island Park Parish Council President and fellow Ahepan Brother George Nikias for the Student Scholarship Fund.