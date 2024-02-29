Is This ‘Fort’ Falling Too, Mr. Biden?

Columnists

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is displeased with The New York Times. Indeed… The American President is extremely unsettled by the coverage that The Times has had – recently – regarding his age. The people working at the top newspaper in the world will not risk their reputation and everything they have built over the years because Mr. Biden wants to paint matters in pleasant colors and presenting him as… a young pup.

The White House is “extremely upset” about The Times’ coverage of Biden’s age issues, said The publisher of The New York Times, Arthur Gregg Sulzberger, in an interview with the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

He continued: “We are going to continue to report fully and fairly, not just on Donald Trump but also on President Joe Biden… He is a historically unpopular incumbent and the oldest man to ever hold this office. We’ve reported on both of those realities extensively, and the White House has been extremely upset about it.”

Sulzberger also responded to those who make inaccurate comparisons to Trump’s legal troubles, however: “We are not saying that this is the same as Trump’s five court cases or that they are even,” Sulzberger said in the interview, continuing, “they are different. But they are both true, and the public needs to know both those things. And if you are hyping up one side or downplaying the other, no side has a reason to trust you in the long run.”

And Mr. Sulzberger’s interview comes just four days after The Times conducted a survey in the Opinion section where they spoke with 13 undecided independent voters from across the country focused on how they view Trump and Biden. The findings were strikingly in favor of Trump and against Biden. 11 out of 13 were in favor of the Republican candidate, while they characterized Biden as “senile,” “unfit,” and “disingenuous.”

The survey conducted on voters – from 22 to 64 years old – showed that they are concerned about the economy, bills, and products on the shelves that are very expensive. Some were also concerned about the crisis at the border with Mexico and the Israel-Gaza war, while they also expressed their disappointment that the U.S. is helping other countries. According to the comments, most do not feel that they were in good hands with Mr. Biden, while for Trump, although they viewed him negatively, they believe that the country was more steady with him in power. The truth cannot be hidden, Mr. Biden…