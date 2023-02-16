x

February 16, 2023

Editorial

Is the West Winning or Losing the War in Ukraine?

February 16, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, speaks with European Council President Charles Michel, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after addressing a media conference during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

In a few days, on February 24, it will be one year since the Russian army invaded its neighboring country of Ukraine.

The U.S. President will personally participate in the events taking place in Poland, underlining his determination not to allow Putin to occupy a country by force of arms.

However, a year has passed and there is still no discussion of the need to start negotiations to put an end to it.

It would be a mistake to believe that Putin will withdraw his forces, regardless of the steep price he is paying, before he has achieved at least some of his goals.

And it would be a mistake to believe that time is working in the West’s favor.

The Ukrainian forces are closer to defeat than to victory.

This can be deduced from the desperation with which the President of Ukraine is trying to obtain additional weapons, even planes!

Also, we are not learning from America’s previous wars – from Vietnam to now.

They show that, initially, the American people oppose potential wars. But once the war finally begins, patriotism prevails and Americans support it overwhelmingly. But later, when they don’t see immediate victory, they turn against it.

America has already entered this last phase of public opinion starting to turn against the war.

According to a poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 48% of Americans are in favor of supplying American arms to Ukraine, 29% are against, while 22% have no opinion.

But in May 2022, less than three months after the war began, 60% were in favor of arming Ukraine. The difference is significant.

At the same time, America is getting deeper and deeper into the war. It is increasingly becoming Russia’s primary opponent in the war with the arms and advisers it is sending.

Thus, Ukrainian soldiers are fighting, but the means of war are indirectly – through other countries – or directly American.

It should therefore be considered that it is just a matter of time before:

First, a large percentage of the American people turn against the war that is sucking up so many billions of dollars they need themselves.

Second, that the Ukrainians themselves will not last long without even more massive American support.

And, third, it won’t be long before Putin feels strong enough to, in some way, get back at America.

And then things may become even more serious than they are now.

