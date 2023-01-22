x

January 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Columnists

Is That a Wrongful Act? Well, it All Depends on Who Committed it

January 22, 2023
By Dr. Constantinos E. Scaros
Biden Classified Documents
FILE - The letters from House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., to Debra Steidel Wall, archivist of the United States, and White House Counsel Stuart Delery are photographed Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

When the FBI forced its way into Donald Trump’s home in September to search for and seize classified documents, it was the first time that organization raided the dwelling of a former president.

Trump-bashers reveled in the moment, portraying it as if the FBI busted into Willie Sutton’s hideout and recovered all the loot he amassed from robbing banks.

Trump’s highly believable response – I mean that sincerely, not sarcastically – was that he simply didn’t know he’d taken any classified documents and/or wasn’t aware they were classified. Trump added that it’s irrelevant anyhow, because the president has the right to declassify documents. He’s correct about that, but critics countered that he didn’t go through the proper protocol to do so. Trump’s rather bizarre-sounding retort was that as president, all he had to do was merely think about declassifying the documents, and presto – instant declassification.

I recently went through an old filing cabinet containing various types of personal records from over a decade ago (paid utility invoices, course syllabi, etc.) and sometimes found things misfiled. For instance, a very nice letter I received from a former employer upon leaving that organization was mixed in with annual sales records of one of my books. The point is: things get misfiled, misplaced, and accidentally transported.

Well, now we learn that Joe Biden’s done the same thing: he took files with him from the White House to his office and home. Not while he’s been president, mind you, but from his days as vice president, when he no power to declassify documents in any manner.

The consistent answer here is either it was a big deal in both cases or it wasn’t. I believe it wasn’t. Lest we panic that our nation’s leaders carelessly pack the nuclear codes in with the badminton rackets on moving day, the vast majority of classified documents are so obscure that hardly anyone would even recognize them as anything noteworthy. It’s not as if they’re red folders marked with big, ominous ‘X’ insignia containing reports titled: “the day I almost dropped a bomb on Russia.”

Of course, it’s unfortunate when it happens, but other presidents have acknowledged inadvertently removing classified documents. Others may have kept it a secret, or also didn’t realize they did it. Just as Democrats are far less likely to believe that Trump didn’t know he was doing anything wrong, Republicans probably feel the same way about the Clintons and think their Chappaqua home is filled with secret passageways containing vaults filled with classified documents. When Ronald Reagan left the White House in January 1989 to retire to his California ranch, he was already exhibiting signs of the onset of Alzheimer’s. Think he didn’t pack some papers into the wrong box?

There’s nothing to see here, folks. But even if there is, too many people won’t choose to be consistent in their judgment. I’ll bet dollars to doughnuts that most of the people who lambasted Trump for violating the Emoluments Clause a few years ago never even heard of the term until the media ratings harlots infused it into the vernacular. And then, the feigned outrage was so disproportionate it would’ve been eminently laughable were it not so pathetic.

Someday, a president will travel with a small group including a couple of active duty soldiers. For whatever reason, the soldiers won’t have a place to sleep for the night, and the president will say to a local: “do you have any extra space in your house? I’m going to need you to let these two fine soldiers spend the night.” The local will reply: “I don’t, but my next-door neighbor Herb is out of town for a month and I have his housekey. I’m sure he’ll be fine with it and he’ll get a kick out of it when I tell him.”

Then, some of those aforementioned media harlots will discover what happened and accuse the president of violating the Third Amendment, which reads in pertinent part: “No soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the owner…” That president’s bashers, most of whom until that point had no idea what the Third Amendment was all about, will then insist that the president be impeached. And if there are enough crazy people in the House of Representatives in charge – odds are, there will be, no matter which party it is – they’ll follow through. Naturally, the president will be acquitted. The first four presidential impeachments in our nation’s history consisted of trumped-up charges (pun intended) brought into kangaroo courts, so why should we expect future ones to be any different?

Our two major parties at the congressional level have become embarrassments, with a few rare and notable exceptions. They’re like a husband and wife who don’t simply bicker and disagree, but who’ve reached a point that they loathe one another so forcefully that they can’t even be in the same room or sit at the same table without contemptuously barking at one another.

Discord in the halls of Congress is as old as that branch itself. Federalists and anti-federalists feuded about the size of government, and Whigs argued with Democrats that the president should do the legislature’s bidding. But the language was eloquent and respectful, not soliloquies and diatribes so crass that even middle school cafeteria students would be offended.
Lest the masses worry about which transgressions they need to pretend to find appalling, their respective party leaders will happily guide them through the process. Wait until they accuse a future president of violating the poll tax amendment (the 24th) for suggesting placing vending machines at polling places.

RELATED

Columnists
The 10th Circle of Hell

Like millions of Americans, I traveled over the Christmas holiday.

Guest Viewpoints
A Realistic Look at the Tragic State of Our Organized Omogenia
Columnists
Fleeting Charters, Chronic Problems: A Change in Mentality is Paramount

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden Tours Beach Town Damaged by Massive California Storms (Video)

CAPITOLA, Calif. — President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard California beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide.

Like millions of Americans, I traveled over the Christmas holiday.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said.

LOS ANGELES — Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his "longtime love" in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.

WASHINGTON — The FBI searched President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday and located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes, the president's lawyer said Saturday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.