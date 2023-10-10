x

October 10, 2023

Editorial

Is Democracy under Threat in the United States?

October 10, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
AP23277005049348
FILE - Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters hours after he was ousted as Speaker of the House, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

America will always be America, right?

Right. America is a moving target – it’s not easily targeted. It has successfully weathered every crisis so far and emerges even stronger from them.
However, one may wonder if it will succeed this time.

But what conclusion can a person living in a Western capital, as well as in Beijing or Moscow, draw from the political chaos in the American capital?

I don’t think people in the West are indifferent to the situation anymore, thinking “let them argue. They will eventually resolve their differences.”

On the contrary, they can no longer watch the situation with indifference.

They will think that something is seriously wrong in America. And indeed, something serious is wrong.

For Xi and Putin, this situation is a ‘godsend’.

Specifically: The phenomenon of Trump surprised, amused, and frightened many Americans and even more Europeans, but it added ‘fuel to the fire’ of his own political situations.

However, the terrible events of January 6 shook to the core not only the majority of Americans but people all over the world. We are not accustomed to the image of a mob invading Congress. Attacking police. Breaking doors and windows. The vice president running to hide to avoid being lynched, and the country’s president refusing – if he didn’t encourage them – to intervene?

And on top of this, there is now the overthrow of the Speaker of the House by an extremist group of just eight Republican congressmen. What conclusions do they draw?

A better gift to Xi and Putin could not have been made.

They are given the opportunity, under the pretext of dysfunction in American democracy, to weave more praise for their authoritarian regimes.

Let us not take this lightly.

