Irene Papas and Vangelis among Those Remembered on Oscars’ In Memoriam

General News

LOS ANGELES – The 95th Academy Awards broadcast aired on March 12 on ABC and was viewed by an estimated 18.7 million, according to preliminary Fast National Live+Same Day numbers released March 13 by ABC. That’s up 12% from last year’s show, but still low compared to most years.

The big winner of the night was Everything Everywhere All at Once taking home seven awards including Best Picture. Going into the night with 11 nominations, the film helmed by the duo known as the Daniels also picked up awards for Best Actress Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan, Best Supporting Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

Lady Gaga and Rihanna took to the stage to perform their nominated song, but lost to Naatu Naatu from the Indian film RRR.

The German film All Quiet on the Western Front won best international picture. The movie’s victory reflected the success of the original 1930 American film, which won Oscars for best picture and best director. The 2022 version was also nominated for Best Picture.

Speeches were highly emotional from the likes of Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan, Best Supporting Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, costume design winner Ruth E. Carter, and Yulia Navalnaya — accepting for the Navalny documentary.

John Travolta choked up while introducing the In Memoriam segment, which was soundtracked by Lenny Kravitz’s live performance.

Without saying any specific names, he spoke of those “who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to,” Travolta said in a clear reference to his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John. She died last August and was the first name shown in the segment that honors those in the motion picture industry who have passed away.

Among those remembered were the Greek actress Irene Papas who passed away on September 14, 2022 at the age of 93, and Oscar-winning composer of Chariots of Fire (1981) Vangelis who died on May 17, 2022 at age 79.

The legendary Papas starred in more than 70 films in a career lasting more than 50 years, stealing the screen in everything from Electra to Zorba the Greek. Her first film was a small part in Nikos Tsiforos’ 1948 Fallen Angels, and her lead roles in George Tzavellas’ Antigone (1961) and Michael Cacoyannis’ Electra (1962) earned her critical praise. As did The Guns of Navarone in 1961 and in Cacoyannis’ direction of Nikos Kazantzakis’ Zorba the Greek, which really brought into the international limelight for a sizzling performance. One of her last film appearances was in Captain Corelli’s Mandolin in 2001.

Vangelis also scored Ridley’s Scott Blade Runner (1982) and wrote the music for several other films including Costa-Gavras’ Missing (1982), The Bounty (1984), 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992), and Oliver Stone’s Alexander (2004). His career in music spanned over 50 years and with more than 50 albums composed, he is considered one of the most important figures in the history of electronic music.

With perennial complaints about the segment excluding some figures, a website was flashed at the end, encouraging people to view the full list of legends lost. Also among the many who were remembered during the telecast: Irene Cara, Ray Liotta, Nichelle Nichols, Angela Lansbury, Louise Fletcher, Burt Bacharach, Mary Alice, Gina Lollobrigida, James Caan, and Raquel Welch. The recently deceased actors Tom Sizemore and Robert Blake, however, were not included.