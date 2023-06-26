x

June 26, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Society

Iranian-Planned Attack On Jews, Israelis in Cyprus Said Foiled 

June 26, 2023
By The National Herald
police car Cyprus
(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – A terrorist attack aimed at Jews and Israelis on Cyprus, reportedly planned by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard on Cyprus was prevented by the intelligence service, working with counterparts in Israel and the United States.

The Phile News website said the attackers were using the northern part of the island as a staging post for the potential assault but were being monitored for months by Cypriot agents.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/cyprus-thwarts-iranian-attack-targeting-jews-and-israelis-reports/

The Iranian group is considered a terrorist organization by a number of countries, including the United States and Israel’s National Security Council warned earlier this year that Cyprus and Greece are countries where Iran is likely to target Jews and Israelis because they are popular with tourists and expats.

An unnamed official told the outlet that the foiling of the plot showed that Cyprus would not allow its own territorial conflict to create a “security hole” through which attacks can be carried out.

In October 2021, Israel said that an Iranian plot against Israeli businesspeople in Cyprus had been prevented as well, with reports saying that the hired killer was of Azerbaijani origin and came on a flight from Russia using a Russian passport.

RELATED

Politics
Cypriot President Christodoulides Hopes for Reunification Talks Restart

NICOSIA - The prospect has evaded everyone who’s tried for decades, but Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, four months after being elected, said he wans to try to reunify the island split by Turkish invasions in 1974.

Society
Cyprus Court Orders That 2 Syrians Remain in Custody after 45 Migrants Were Rescued at Sea
Politics
After US Ends Arms Embargo, Cyprus Also Wants Tanks from Israel

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.