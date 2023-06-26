Iranian-Planned Attack On Jews, Israelis in Cyprus Said Foiled 

Society

NICOSIA – A terrorist attack aimed at Jews and Israelis on Cyprus, reportedly planned by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard on Cyprus was prevented by the intelligence service, working with counterparts in Israel and the United States.

The Phile News website said the attackers were using the northern part of the island as a staging post for the potential assault but were being monitored for months by Cypriot agents.

The Iranian group is considered a terrorist organization by a number of countries, including the United States and Israel’s National Security Council warned earlier this year that Cyprus and Greece are countries where Iran is likely to target Jews and Israelis because they are popular with tourists and expats.

An unnamed official told the outlet that the foiling of the plot showed that Cyprus would not allow its own territorial conflict to create a “security hole” through which attacks can be carried out.

In October 2021, Israel said that an Iranian plot against Israeli businesspeople in Cyprus had been prevented as well, with reports saying that the hired killer was of Azerbaijani origin and came on a flight from Russia using a Russian passport.