August 10, 2022

Iranian Operative Charged in Plot to Murder John Bolton

August 10, 2022
By Associated Press
John Bolton
FILE - Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON — An Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former Trump administration national security John Bolton in presumed retaliation for a U.S. airstrike that killed a popular and powerful general in the country, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Shahram Poursafi, identified by U.S. officials as a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is currently wanted by the FBI on charges related to the murder-for-hire plot.

Prosecutors said the act was likely in retaliation for the January 2020 strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, who was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

In a statement, Bolton thanked the FBI and Justice Department for their work in developing the case.

“While much cannot be said publicly right now, one point is indisputable: Iran’s rulers are liars, terrorists, and enemies of the United States,” he said.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, the Justice Department’s top national security official, said it was “not the first time we have uncovered Iranian plots to exact revenge against individuals on U.S. soil and we will work tirelessly to expose and disrupt every one of these efforts.”

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

