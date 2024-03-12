x

March 12, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

WORLD

Iran, Russia and China Show Off Their Ships in a Joint Naval Drill in the Gulf of Oman

March 12, 2024
By Associated Press
Iran China Russia
FILE - In this image made from video provide by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on March 18, 2023, warships are seen during Russia, China and Iran joint naval exercise in the Arabian Sea. Iran will begin a joint naval drill with Russia and China in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, state media reported Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — China, Iran and Russia have begun a joint naval drill in the Gulf of Oman, a crucial waterway near the mouth of the Persian Gulf, officials said Tuesday.

Footage aired by Chinese state television and a video released by the Russian navy showed the ongoing drill, known as “Marine Security Belt 2024.”

China sent the guided-missile destroyer Urumqi and the guided-missile frigate Linyi to the exercise. Russia’s forces are being led by the Varyag, a Slava-class cruiser.

More than 20 ships, support vessels and combat boats from the three countries, as well as naval helicopters, are involved in the exercise.

A report by Iranian state television quoted the drill’s spokesperson, Adm. Mostafa Tajaddini, as saying the drill will take place in 17,000 square kilometers (6,600 square miles) of water.

Tajaddini added that the three nations’ drill — their fourth since 2019 — was also meant to improve trade, confront “piracy and terrorism, support to humanitarian activities and the exchange of information in the field of rescue,” among other goals.

Iran has stepped up its military cooperation with Beijing and Moscow in response to regional tensions with the United States, including due to supplying military drones to Russia now being used in Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Oman, Pakistan and South Africa are observers of the drill.

The Gulf of Oman has seen a series of attacks since 2019 that the U.S. has blamed on Iran, as well as ship seizures by Tehran, since the collapse of its nuclear deal with world powers. A fifth of all oil traded passes through the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf’s narrow mouth.

RELATED

WORLD
A Russian military transport plane with 15 people on board has crashed on takeoff, officials say

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian military transport plane with 15 people on board crashed on Tuesday while taking off from an air base in western Russia, the Defense Ministry said.

WORLD
Vatican Diplomats Seek to Defuse Outrage over Pope Francis’ Ukraine ‘White Flag’ Comments
WORLD
A Gaza Family Uprooted by War and Grieving Their Losses Shares a Somber Ramadan Meal in a Tent

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Sen. Bob Menendez Enters Not Guilty Plea to Latest Criminal Indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders have added a veteran quarterback, and the move could signal the direction they're headed for the future of the position.

ROME (AP) — The Vatican secretary of state is seeking to defuse outrage over Pope Francis' latest diplomatic foray, insisting in media interviews that a primary condition for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine is an end to Russia’s aggression and that any peace must be a “just peace.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over five hours of interviews, President Joe Biden repeatedly told a special counsel that he never meant to retain classified information after he left the vice presidency, but he was at times fuzzy about dates and said he was unfamiliar with the paper trail for some of the sensitive documents he handled.

ATHENS - Greece’s Finance Ministry is talking with banks, credit card companies and managers of Point-of-Sale (POS) systems to reduce the fees to customers and businesses who make electronic payments instead of cash.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.