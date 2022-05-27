x

May 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Politics

Iran Lodges Protest over Ship Seized in Greek Waters

May 27, 2022
By Associated Press
Greece US Tanker
The Pegas tanker, that has recently changed its name to Lana, is seen off the port of Karystos on the Aegean Sea island of Evia, Greece, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state media reported Friday that Tehran has demanded the release of a ship seized by Greek authorities in their waters allegedly under pressure by Washington last month.

The foreign ministry summoned the Swiss envoy, who represents the United States in Tehran as they have no embassy there, to lodge a diplomatic protest over the incident. Greek media has described the ship as a tanker carrying Iranian crude oil in breach of international sanctions.

Iran called the move a “violation of international maritime law and international conventions” in its protest, the IRNA news agency reported.

On Wednesday, Iran summoned the Greek charge d’affaires over the matter. A day later, a Greek official said that following a “judicial intervention by U.S. authorities concerning the ship’s cargo” the ship’s oil was being transferred to another vessel off the port of Karystos on the Aegean Sea island of Evia.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which has been under international sanctions since former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord with world powers in 2018.

Previously, the U.S. had seized the cargo of two tankers suspected of transporting Iranian oil as part of an elaborate sanctions-busting scheme involving forged documents and the repainting of a ship’s deck to cloak illegal shipments.

Details of the seizure were contained in a federal civil case unsealed in February after the Greek-managed vessels discharged their valuable cargo, worth about $38 million, in Houston and the Bahamas at the direction of U.S. law enforcement.

RELATED

Economy
PPC to Double Power Capacity from Wind and Solar within 2022

ATHENS - The Public Power Corporation (PPC) will double electricity production from renewable energy sources within 2022, according to the plans for an increase of installed wind and solar capacity to 489 MW from the current 239 MW, presented by PPC CEO Giorgos Stassis.

Politics
Oikonomou: The Gov’t Supports Greeks Up to The Limits of the Economy’s Endurance
Politics
Mitsotakis in Message to Turkey: Greece Will Always Defend Its Rights

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Man of God Opens in Australia & New Zealand on June 2, Canada June 3

NEW YORK – Man of God, the inspirational and award-winning story of Saint Nektarios — one of the most renowned Greek orthodox saints — continues to captivate audiences around the world.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings