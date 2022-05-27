x

May 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Politics

Iran Confirms Seizure of 2 Greek Oil Tankers in Persian Gulf

May 27, 2022
(AP Photo/Marcos Moreno, FILE)
(AP Photo/Marcos Moreno, FILE)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it has seized two Greek oil tankers in the Persian Gulf.

The Guard’s statement on Friday night said the ships were seized over unspecified violations. It did not elaborate.

The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet had said it was investigating earlier reports that Iran seized two Greek tankers.

Iran had threatened to take “punitive action” earlier Friday over Athens being involved in the U.S. seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet said Friday it was “looking into” reports that Iran had seized two Greek oil tankers after Tehran threatened to take “punitive action” against Athens over a seizure of one of its tankers.

Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins of the 5th Fleet told The Associated Press that the Navy was continuing to investigate. He did not elaborate.

Iran’s Nour News website, close to its security services, made the threat just as shipping news site Lloyd’s List said it believed two Greek tankers had been seized in the Persian Gulf. Quoting anonymous industry sources, Lloyd’s reported that the two ships had been boarded after Iranian military helicopters approached them on Friday afternoon. It said both tankers had just been loaded with Iraqi crude oil.

The crude oil cargo of an Iranian-flagged tanker that was stopped in Greek waters last month has been seized and is being transferred to another vessel following a request from the United States, a Greek official said Thursday.

The official said following a “judicial intervention by U.S. authorities concerning the ship’s cargo” the process is currently underway, at U.S. government expense, for the oil “to be handed over” off the port of Karystos on the Aegean Sea island of Evia.

The official, who asked not to be identified in order to discuss the case, did not provide further details. A Justice Department spokesman in Washington and the U.S. Embassy in Athens declined to comment Thursday.

RELATED

Society
People Hospitalized after Fire Breaks Out in Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI - Two persons were placed on ventilators at the Papanicolaou hospital following a fire on Friday at a building in the center of Thessaloniki that also led to the evacuation of several other people.

Politics
As Erdogan Goes White Hot Again, Greece Tries to Keep Cool
Politics
Greek Climate Change Law Pushes End of Coal Back to 2028

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Man of God Opens in Australia & New Zealand on June 2, Canada June 3

NEW YORK – Man of God, the inspirational and award-winning story of Saint Nektarios — one of the most renowned Greek orthodox saints — continues to captivate audiences around the world.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings