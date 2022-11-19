Iowa State Dean Will Go to Greece to Map Food, Agricultural Changes

General News

Iowa State University Associate Dean for Global Engagement David Acker, will spend time in Greece this year and in 2023 under a Fulbright Specialist Program in a program to reimagine Greek food and the agricultural sector there.

Acker, who’s also Director of the Center for Sustainable Rural Livelihoods at the school’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will be in Greece for 15 days this November and 20 in the spring of 2023.

He will work with Greek colleagues at Perrotis College at the American Farm School of Thessaloniki to help identify major shifts in consumer preferences, and advances in production technologies and climate change, his school said.

He will also help identify critical educational programs to prepare the future workforce for those anticipated changes. “It’s going to be all about bringing people together to do some creative thinking for the future and thinking about global challenges we will all need to address,” he said.

He had begun his professional career in Greece in 1975, where he later served as a Fulbright Scholar in 1987. “These experiences are natural bookends to the core of my career,” Acker said.