Ionian Village Announces Sold Out Session 1

Church

NEW YORK- The Office of Ionian Village announces that Ionian Village, the international camping ministry of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is sold out for Session 1! Session 2, July 21 – August 9 still has room for campers and will be closing on April 15. The session is open to young people who are currently in the 9th grade through those who will complete the 12th grade in the spring of 2022.

IV Next is for participants who have completed one year at college or vocational school and up to 24 years old and will run from May 31-June 12, 2022. IV Next is the only travel-based program for young adults that has our Greek Orthodox faith as a core tenet of the program. IV Next combines professional development, international travel, and the Orthodox Faith into one all-inclusive program.

Partially underwritten through the generosity of a grant from The Archbishop Iakovos Leadership 100 Fund the 12-day trip will focus on not only the influential excursions of the classic Ionian Village program, but also, the future of the participants by providing access to mentors from across the Archdiocese.

The mission of Ionian Village is to enrich the lives of its participants by bringing campers and staff into close contact with their Orthodox faith and Hellenic heritage by providing the opportunity for young people of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America to foster a life-long appreciation and love of Greece, Orthodoxy, and Hellenism.

The picturesque Ionian Village campgrounds sit along the shores of the pristine Ionian Sea and are equipped with a private beach, a renovated Olympic-sized pool, and various athletic courts and fields. Campers actively explore their Orthodox faith and heritage, both through the daily at-camp program and through excursions to culturally and religiously significant sites throughout Greece. Excursions include Ancient Olympia, Patras, Zakynthos, Kefalonia, Kalavrita, Aegina, and Athens.

Registration information is available on the Ionian Village website at www.ionianvillage.org