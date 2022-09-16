x

September 16, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

USA

IOC Committee Visits Sites for 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

September 16, 2022
By Associated Press
Los Angeles Olympics
LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman, right, speaks during a news conference as he is joined by Nicole Hoevertsz, IOC member and LA28 coordination commission chair, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles, updating their progress in planning the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics games. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES — The International Olympic Committee’s coordination commission made its first in-person visit to Los Angeles this week to inspect proposed venues for the 2028 Games.

After being kept away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group met with local organizing officials over three days.

“We are well-positioned for an exceptional event,” LA28 organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman said Thursday at a media briefing on the UCLA campus, site of the future athletes’ village.

He expressed optimism for the games’ commercial outlook, citing several corporate sponsors already on board with more to come in the fourth quarter.

“We sit in a very strong position,” Wasserman said. “The appetite for the games coming back to this country is very strong.”

The coordination commission members visited several venues across the city, including Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, site of the 1932 and 1984 games, and SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers, in nearby Inglewood.

“The venues that are going to be used are a mix of the historic used for the 1932 and 1984 Olympic Games, and of course we have world-class modern venues that have been built since the Games took place in 1984,” said commission chair Nicole Hoevertsz. “We have this beautiful mix of the old and the new.”

The Intuit Dome will be up and running by the time the games occur. Wasserman noted the future home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers is set to open in 2024 down the street from SoFi Stadium, although at this time it doesn’t figure in any venue plans.

The commission visited the Obama Sports Complex to see the PlayLA youth sports program in action. LA28 and the IOC have invested $160 million to make sports more accessible to young people across the city.

Hoevertsz called it an example of the games “creating a legacy now, today for these kids.”

The 2028 Olympics will run from July 14-30, followed by the Paralympics from Aug. 15-27. The Olympics will have 10,000 athletes, while the Paralympics will host 5,000.

 

RELATED

USA
Sarver Should Resign, Says Suns Vice Chairman Jahm Najafi

Phoenix Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi called Thursday for team owner Robert Sarver to resign, saying there should be "zero tolerance" for lewd, misogynistic and racist conduct in any workplace.

USA
Chiefs Rally Past Chargers 27-24 in Early AFC West Showdown
USA
Judge Stays at 57 HR, Yanks Beat Boston 5-3 for 2-Game Sweep

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Officials Probing Whether Northeastern Explosion Was Staged

BOSTON — Federal officials are examining whether the employee who reported an explosion at Northeastern University may have lied to investigators and staged the incident, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings