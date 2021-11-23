Ioannis Kapodistrias Island Park AHEPA Chapter 458 Welcomes D6 Governor

Associations

ISLAND PARK, NY – On November 16, the Ioannis Kapodistrias AHEPA Chapter 458 in Island Park, NY held its monthly business meeting at Kimisis Tis Theotokou/ Panaghia of Island Park Greek Orthodox Church with Spyros Vasilakis, Past Supreme Governor and Past District 6 Governor, presiding. Also present were Vice President Markos Markoulli, Secretary Steve Zarboutis, and members of the chapter. The chapter was honored to have the new AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, and District Treasurer Peter Ragoussis attend the meeting and their presence contributed to an engaging gathering which was followed by dinner.

Various fundraising possibilities and ideas on how to increase membership in this southern Nassau County community for the year were discussed. The chapter leadership will continue to sponsor scholarships to its local Panaghia Island Park schools.