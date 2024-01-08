Investors, Stock Market Helped Propel Greece’s Economic Comeback

Economy

ATHENS – Five years after the end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($356.87 billion) and financial desperation so severe Greece almost was pushed out of the Eurozone it is not outperforming other European Union countries.

The Economist ranked Greece first in its annual ranking of 35 global mostly rich countries, based on an analysis of core inflation – excluding energy and food; Gross Domestic Product (GDP) employment, and stock market performance.

In a review, EuroNews said it was the stock market that especially was behind the recovery although Greece’s exchange can be notoriously volatile but the return of investor confidence was also a spark.

Greece has risen sharply over the previous two years, driven by Prime Minister Kyriakos Misotakis’ ending COVID-19 health measures in 2022 to bring back tourists and lure foreign investors.

The economy grew 5.9 percent in 2022 and again, at a lesser rate, with the rebound continuing and the report said that, “Greece stands out among other countries for its sharp growth in the real value of the stock market, which rose by 43.8 percent from 2022 to 2023.”

https://www.euronews.com/business/2024/01/03/greece-hailed-again-as-global-economic-country-of-the-year

According to The Economist, investors have re-evaluated Greek companies due to the government’s implementation of a set of pro-market reforms and the country will also benefit from more than 55 billion euros ($60.21 billion) in EU aid.

“Greece’s economic outlook has improved notably with real GDP expanding beyond its pre-pandemic trend level,” said the International Monetary Fund (IMF,) one of the bailout lenders.

“The banking system has remained resilient with improving balance sheets,” it said, praising digitalization introduced as a result of the pandemic that “shielded substantially productivity and hours worked during the crisis.”