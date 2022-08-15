Investors Lining Up Bids to Build Mega-Yacht Marina on Corfu

Economy

CORFU – One of Greece’s most popular and greenest islands, Corfu, will be home to more of the kind of rich residents, vacationers that the country wants, with plans to build a marina for mega-yachts for the super-wealthy.

So keen is the interest as Greece is seeing more luxury resorts, 5-Star hotels and destinations for the world’s richest that investors are getting in line to submit bids to build it, said Kathimerini.

Four bidders’ groups have expressed interest in the marina and the board of state asset management fund TAIPED has decided to allow all four bidding groups to submit binding bids, the report said.

They are an alliance between construction firms Avax and Aktor; D Marinas Hellas, a subsidiary of US investment fund CVC Capital; Lamda Marinas, a Lamda Development subsidiary; and TEKAL, a construction firm specializing in port infrastructure, but also providing services to marinas, the report said.

Apart from TEKAL, the other bidders actually own or manage marinas, the plan to develop what is now a small vessel repair installation at the western end of the port of Corfu, next to the cruise ship terminal.

The planed marina will be able to hold some 100 craft, 30-140 (98-459 feet) meters in length. Besides the marina support installation, it is expected that there will also be a hotel, a shopping center and dining facilities catering to people.

The winning bidder will sign a 40-year contract and it was said the prospects were good given the number of yachts that want to go to Corfu, one of Greece’s biggest draws for them and tourists.