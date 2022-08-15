x

August 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Economy

Investors Lining Up Bids to Build Mega-Yacht Marina on Corfu

August 15, 2022
By The National Herald
Corfu. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)
Corfu. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)

CORFU – One of Greece’s most popular and greenest islands, Corfu, will be home to more of the kind of rich residents, vacationers that the country wants, with plans to build a marina for mega-yachts for the super-wealthy.

So keen is the interest as Greece is seeing more luxury resorts, 5-Star hotels and destinations for the world’s richest that investors are getting in line to submit bids to build it, said Kathimerini.

Four bidders’ groups have expressed interest in the marina and the board of state asset management fund TAIPED has decided to allow all four bidding groups to submit binding bids, the report said.

They are an alliance between construction firms Avax and Aktor; D Marinas Hellas, a subsidiary of US investment fund CVC Capital; Lamda Marinas, a Lamda Development subsidiary; and TEKAL, a construction firm specializing in port infrastructure, but also providing services to marinas, the report said.

Apart from TEKAL, the other bidders actually own or manage marinas, the plan to develop what is now a small vessel repair installation at the western end of the port of Corfu, next to the cruise ship terminal.

The planed marina will be able to hold some 100 craft, 30-140 (98-459 feet) meters in length. Besides the marina support installation, it is expected that there will also be a hotel, a shopping center and dining facilities catering to people.

The winning bidder will sign a 40-year contract and it was said the prospects were good given the number of yachts that want to go to Corfu, one of Greece’s biggest draws for them and tourists.

 

RELATED

Society
Greek Reality: Cops Find 1.2 Million Euros in Ex-Contestant’s Car

ATHENS – Greek police said after a former reality TV show contestant forced his car into a courthouse parking lot that they found 1.

Politics
SYRIZA Leader Tsipras: Today Is a Day of Relief and Hope
Politics
PM Mitsotakis Sends Message of Unity

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Agent: Rushdie Off Ventilator and Talking, Day After attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings