April 11, 2023

Investigation into the Train Crash in Tempi Continues with the Station Masters’ Deposition

April 11, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greece Train Collision
FILE - The wreckage of the trains lie next to the rail lines, after Tuesday's rail crash, the country's deadliest on record, in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

LARISSA – The Larissa examining magistrate’s inquiry into the circumstances of the fatal train crash in Tempi continued on Tuesday with the depositions of the three station masters who were on duty on the night of February 28.

The specific depositions will be very important as the station masters, due to their experience, are expected to shed light on the case as regards the operation of the railway before the accident.

At the same time, justice is awaiting the report of the experts, who are continuing their own investigation into the reasons for the tragic accident, in which 57 people were killed and scores more were injured.

