April 10, 2022

Cyprus

Invaded Ukraine Wants Cyprus to Stop Giving Dual Passport to Russians

April 10, 2022
By The National Herald
Cyprus Russia Ukraine War
Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades, left, and the Cyprus' parliament president Annita Demetriou comment as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Cyprus' parliamentarians via video link at 'Filoxenia' conference center in Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Although Cyprus has ended a scandal-scarred residency permit giving wealthy investors European Union passports without checking for criminality or money-laundering, Russians can still get one through dual citizenship, a practice that Ukraine wants ended over being invaded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also urged Cyprus, traditionally friendly to Russia and Russians who make up a big part of the investment community and businesses, to close its ports to all Russian ships, said Reuters.

Speaking to the Parliament in an online address, he showed a video of atrocities he said were committed by invading Russian forces which the news agency couldn’t verify for accuracy, as he appealed to them for aid.

Lawmakers, who were joined by President Nicos Anastasiades, fell silent as the images were broadcast. Members of Cyprus Communist party AKEL refused to attend but didn’t say if it was over support for the invasion.

“Please, close all Cyprus ports to all Russian ships. This must be a decision taken in conjunction with the European Union,” Zelenskiy said via an interpreter.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, denying war.

Zelenskiy said measures could also include ending the dual-citizenship scheme. Some 2,886 wealthy Russians had already gotten their Cypriot EU passports under the former residency program.

Cypriot government sources not named told Reuters it would revoke citizenship from four people, among more than 800 subject to sanctions by the European Union and considered to have close ties to Russia’s government but didn’t name them.

Video

The AP Interview: Zelenskyy Seeks Peace despite Atrocities

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that he is committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world, and he renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country's east.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

