Introducing the Future of Histology: Groundbreaking 3D Viewer Unveiled to Reveal Tumor Spatial Characteristics

CHICAGO – ( Newswire.com ) Wision A.I., a cutting-edge software medical device startup, is proud to announce the launch of our latest innovation at the annual meeting of College of American Pathologists 2023: PathoCruz 3D, an automated histological 3D reconstruction tool. Designed to elevate the art of tumor histopathological assessment, this groundbreaking device promises to reveal the spatial characteristics of tumors.

Histopathology has long relied on two-dimensional (2D) representations of tissue samples to diagnose and understand diseases, particularly cancer. However, with the PathoCruz 3D Viewer, Wision A.I. is ushering in a new era of diagnostic precision. This innovative device utilizes advanced imaging technology and artificial intelligence to generate three-dimensional renderings of tissue samples with a granularity of 500um3, providing a comprehensive and spatially accurate view of tumors and surrounding tissues.

The key benefits of PathoCruz 3D include the following:

1. Spatial Accuracy for Enhanced Diagnostics: By synchronizing maps of cancerous regions across adjacent slides from a tumor, the software provides a unique perspective on factors such as size, shape, invasion depth, volume, and other spatial metrics. This breakthrough significantly improves diagnostic precision, paving the way for the development of personalized treatment plans for patients.

2. Automated Post-Procedure Assessments: Many procedures, especially those involving serial sectioning and meticulous assessment of surgical resection margins, such as endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD), demand careful evaluation of remaining risks. This software offers the advantage of automating post-procedure pathological assessments, thereby saving valuable time.

3. Educational Value: Medical institutions can use this technology to enhance education and training in the fields of histology and pathology, ensuring the next generation of professionals is equipped with the latest tools and knowledge.

4. Research Advancements: Researchers and scientists can accelerate their studies by gaining deeper insight into the spatial characteristics of tumors, potentially leading to breakthroughs in cancer treatment.

Dr. Sophie Xiao, Chief Scientist at Wision A.I., emphasizes the importance of this groundbreaking innovation, stating, “PathoCruz 3D relies on precise cancer localization AI algorithms operating at the 2D whole-slide imaging level. Recognizing histological features across various cancers has always presented technical challenges; however, investment is justified. Accurate 2D localization and 3D reconstruction enable healthcare professionals to perceive tumors in their complete spatial context, enabling more precise and effective treatments. We are confident that this technology will profoundly impact patient care and advance medical research.”

The PathoCruz 3D is set to bring new understanding to professionals about tumor characteristics. Its potential applications extend beyond oncology to various fields, making it a versatile tool for the pathology community.

PathoCruz 3D is now for research and educational use only in the United States. For more information about PathoCruz 3D and its capabilities, please contact [email protected].

About Wision A.I.

Wision A.I. has extensive expertise in mathematics and algorithm development. The company integrates medical knowledge into flexible and scalable models that leverage cutting-edge deep neural networks and general-purpose computing to achieve stable detection efficacy in diagnostic imaging.