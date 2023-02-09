x

February 9, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 40ºF

ATHENS 36ºF

Travel

Introducing Premium Travel Concierge

February 9, 2023
By Associated Press
AP8052628206757708
Introducing Premium Travel Concierge

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – February 7, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) Premium Travel Concierge is the ultimate personal travel planner. They provide travel planning and personal travel concierge services for only $20 a month. Their team of experienced travel professionals help plan the perfect vacation, no matter the destination or plans. They have access to exclusive deals and discounts that help save money when planning a trip.

Their services include:

• Customized itineraries tailored to any budget or preference
• Assistance with booking flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises, and more
• Access to exclusive deals and discounts from our travel affiliates
• Personalized recommendations for activities and attractions
• Online and phone support
• And more

At Premium Travel Concierge, they understand that planning a vacation can be stressful. That’s why they’re here to help take the stress out of planning. Their team of experienced travel professionals will take the hassle out of planning a trip. They’ll make sure to get the best deals on airfare, car rental, hotel, cruises and hotels to save time and money.

For more information about Premium Travel Concierge, please visit their website at www.premiumtravelconcierge.com or call them at(407) 479-4016

Contact Information:
Eddie Roman
Marketing Coordinator
[email protected]
(407) 479-4016

Press Release Service by Newswire.com

Original Source: Introducing Premium Travel Concierge

 

RELATED

Travel
Delta Is Raising Pay as Airlines Cope with Travel Rebound

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines said Tuesday it will raise pay for its non-union employees by 5% on April 1 and increase a pool used for merit raises.

Tourism
Set The Stage for a Spectacular Singles Valentine’s Day
Travel
Visitors Can See Florence Baptistry Mosaics Up Close (Photos)

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.