Introducing Our New Newsletter: Mazi for a Minute

General News

We’re excited to announce the launch of our latest initiative – “Mazi for a Minute,” a weekly newsletter designed to demystify the global economy and its impact on our community, all in a digestible format. Our inaugural email flew out this morning (see below for full text), packed with insights tailored for our vibrant community.

Want in on the action? Getting added to our mailing list is a breeze. Simply shoot an email to [email protected] or [email protected] with “MAZI” as your subject line – no message needed.

Embark on this exciting journey with us. “Mazi for a Minute” isn’t just a newsletter; it’s our new chapter together, making sense of the economic tides that connect us all, one minute at a time.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Καλό μήνα (happy first of the month) and καλώς ήρθατε (welcome) to our first “Mazi for a Minute.” Inspired by The National Herald and Ethnikos Kirikas, this is our space to share, learn, and grow together in the world of economics and business. Whether you’re in Greece, the United States, or anywhere across our global diaspora, this newsletter is for you.

We may make history daily with our headlines, but we’re giving you a weekly breakdown that makes it easier than ever to keep up with the news that shapes our Greek community. Mazi for a Minute is an easy and quick-to-read view of the news you need to stay informed and connected to our community. Here, we’ll explore the latest in finance and commerce, connecting our shared background with the pulse of today’s market. It’s about staying informed, united, and ahead in our diverse and dynamic world.

Join us on this journey. Together, ‘mazi’, we’ll navigate the complex currents of the global economy, linking our heritage to the practical insights and strategies that shape our financial future. We can’t wait to continue making history together.

Respectfully,

Eraklis A. Diamataris

ECONOMIC ESPRESSO

GREECE’S ECONOMIC RECOVERY PUZZLE

Global and U.S. Market Pulse

Not Everyone’s Success Story: While Greece’s economy shows signs of recovery, the prosperity isn’t reaching all. As of December 2022, over a million Greeks remain unemployed, with nearly half facing long-term unemployment. The disparity is striking, with women and the 30-44 age group most affected. Despite available training programs and a growing need for workers in sectors like agriculture and tourism, the challenge of joblessness persists. This situation highlights the complexities in Greece’s journey towards economic stability and the need for inclusive growth strategies. Keep reading

CROSS-ATLANTIC CURRENTS

GREECE’S FINANCIAL RENAISSANCE

Insights from Greece and America

Mitsotakis’ Strategy Pays Off: In a landmark teleconference, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon discussed Greece’s economic revival. Key to this resurgence has been attracting foreign investors, a tactic that began paying off post-COVID-19. With a significant 5.9% growth in 2023, Greece now aims for a steady climb in 2024. Mitsotakis emphasized the shift from a consumption-led to an investment-driven economy, marking a new era of fiscal discipline and reform, attracting global attention and praise from the investor community. Keep reading

EU RECOVERY FUND FUELS ECONOMIC UPLIFT

Insights from Greece and America

Energizing Greece’s Economic Revival: Greece’s economy is on an upswing, thanks to a significant boost from the EU’s Recovery Fund, which has contributed €15 billion in loans and grants since 2021. This aid, representing about 8% of Greece’s GDP, is pivotal in Greece’s journey to rebound from its prolonged economic crisis. The nation, expecting further growth and investment, particularly in green energy and digitization, is setting ambitious targets for the coming years. This strategic financial injection by the EU is a key factor in Greece’s hopeful economic narrative. Keep reading

GREECE’S GREEN AMBITION

Insights from Greece and America

Aiming to Power Europe: At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined Greece’s ambitious goal to become a green energy powerhouse. Despite currently using coal, Greece is looking to transition to renewable sources, aiming to become an energy exporter in the Balkans and beyond. Talks with Egypt about energy interconnection highlight Greece’s proactive approach in the sector. With its abundant solar and wind resources, Greece is strategically positioned to lead in sustainable energy, especially amidst global energy shifts. Keep reading

WISDOM FROM THE EXPERTS

CLIMATE LEADERSHIP W/ A GREEK TWIST

Voices That Matter

John Podesta’s New Role as America’s Climate Czar: John D. Podesta’s appointment as the new U.S. special climate envoy is especially meaningful for the Greek-American community, as he brings a deep connection to this heritage through his mother. Known for his extensive work in climate policy, including significant contributions to the Inflation Reduction Act and the Paris climate agreement, Podesta now assumes a vital role in shaping international climate policy. This appointment underscores the Greek-American influence in crucial global matters, highlighting the community’s integration into American leadership on the world stage. Keep reading

TACKLING THE INFLATION CHALLENGE

Voices That Matter

Greece’s Proactive Measures: Greek Development Minister Kostas Skrekas, in a recent interview, revealed the government’s decisive steps to tackle the soaring prices. Emphasizing a relentless commitment to combat inflation, Skrekas announced a package of four comprehensive measures aimed at effectively reducing product prices. A notable concern is the inflated cost of infant formula, suggesting potential exploitation for profits. This initiative marks a significant effort in addressing Greece’s pressing economic challenges. Keep reading

HELLENIC HORIZONS

HOME RUN IN BALTIMORE

Greek-American Business Highlights

Orioles’ Game-Changing Sale: The Baltimore Orioles, a historic franchise of Major League Baseball and under the ownership of Greek-American Peter Angelos (since 1993) are making headlines with a groundbreaking sale. A historic deal valued at $1.725 billion is transferring the team’s ownership to David Rubenstein, a Baltimore native and Carlyle Group co-founder, and Mike Arougheti of Ares Management Corporation. This transaction isn’t just about finance; it’s poised to reshape the MLB landscape. With the Orioles’ journey of highs and lows under the Angelos, this new era promises revitalization and strategic innovation in the competitive baseball world. Keep reading

BEYOND TAVERNAS

Greek-American Business Highlights

Yiannis’ Ventures into New Gastronomic Horizons: Easton, Pennsylvania is set to experience a new culinary delight with the opening of Meli, a Greek restaurant co-owned by Melissa Manta Zannakis and Maria Zannakis Manakos. Building on the success of Yianni’s Taverna, Meli will offer a fusion of traditional Greek flavors and European influences. The restaurant’s name, ‘Meli’, meaning ‘honey’ in Greek, hints at the unique incorporation of Greek honey in many dishes, promising a distinct and authentic taste experience. Expect popular Greek staples along with a fresh array of European-influenced dishes at this exciting new venue. Keep reading

GREEK ECONOMY & SOCIETY

WEATHERING CHANGE

Snapshots of Change

Cold Snap Boosts Greek Olive Oil Prospects: Greece’s olive oil sector is breathing a sigh of relief as colder weather brings hope for a better yield in 2024. After a milder 2022 winter impacted production, the recent drop in temperature is crucial for the olive trees’ fruit-bearing process. Chill hours, essential for breaking bud dormancy, are key for varieties like Koroneiki and Megaritiki. The next few months are critical for setting the stage for the 2024-25 crop, as growers eagerly await favorable weather conditions to ensure a fruitful harvest. Keep reading

SPANISH WINDS OF CHANGE

Snapshots of Change

Major Investment in Greek Renewable Energy: Ecoener, a Spanish renewable energy giant, is making a significant investment in Greece, aiming to bolster its green energy portfolio. With a €300 million investment through its Greek subsidiary, Ecoener Hellas, the company is developing substantial wind and solar projects, totaling 350 Megawatts. This move aligns with Greece’s strategic energy goals and highlights the country’s potential as a key player in the renewable energy sector. Keep reading

THE OVERLOOKED

Snapshots of Change

Uncovering Those Left Behind by Greece’s Economic Rise: Greece’s economic rebound has enriched a few, but many Greeks still face high living costs, particularly for essentials like olive oil and baby formula. Despite government measures to control prices and introduce fines for profiteering, the economic divide remains. The recent inflation highlights the disparity between wealthy individuals and the average Greek family struggling with basic expenses. This situation emphasizes the need for more inclusive economic policies in Greece. Keep reading

AIR TRAVEL & CONNECTIVITY

SOARING CONNECTIONS

Expanding Horizons

Budget Airline Air Arabia’s Direct Flights to Greece: Greece, a top destination in 2023 with record tourism, is set to welcome more flights in 2024. Air Arabia, a leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and North Africa, will start a direct route from Athens to Sharjah, UAE, on June 28. Operating four times weekly, this service caters to business and leisure travelers, emphasizing Greece’s growing connections with the Arab world. This expansion reflects Air Arabia’s commitment to affordable travel and enhanced connectivity between these culturally rich cities. Keep reading

SEAPLANE PIONEERS

Expanding Horizons

Greece’s First Trial Flight to the Islands: Greece’s first Hellenic Seaplanes trial flight took off, carrying key government ministers. This marks the realization of a long-awaited plan to connect islands and mainland with seaplanes, boosting tourism and emergency healthcare. Delayed to 2024 to align with the tourist season, the company aims to create Europe’s largest seaplane network. The initiative includes operational planning for key waterways and intense collaboration with authorities for necessary permits, aiming to enhance accessibility to Greece’s islands and remote locations. Keep reading

RANDOM THINGS WE LIKED THIS WEEK

Analyzing

A visualization of inflation that shows how far $1 went in 1999 – and how far it goes now. We were quite surprised and think you’ll be too…

Buying

We love supporting Greek designers, entrepreneurs etc. Check out Rovithi’s unique artwork (now on display at the St. Nicholas National Shrine).

Watching

With Lanthimos and Payne getting nominated for a combined 16 Oscars, don’t forget to watch Poor Things & The Holdovers.

PUZZLE TIME:

Test your knowledge!

Put the following events in Greek history in chronological order – answers at the bottom of this newsletter:

A. Alexander the Great becomes king.

B. The Parthenon is completed in Athens.

C. The beginning of the Trojan War.

D. Plato founds the Academy, the first western institution of higher learning.

E. The first Olympics take place in Olympia.

GREEK WORD OF THE WEEK:

Πληθωρισμός

plee-tho-ris-mόss

Inflation

Because we know you’ve looked this up a few times this year already…

HAPPY NAME DAY TRIPHONA!

In the Greek Orthodox Church, Saint Triphona’s Day is celebrated on February 1st. Saint Triphon was born at Kampsada in Phrygia (now Turkey) and as a boy took care of geese. His name is derived from the Greek τρυφή (tryphe) meaning “softness, delicacy”. He acquired fame as a healer, especially of animals and is greatly venerated in the Eastern Orthodox Church, in which he is also the patron saint of gardeners and winegrowers.

Other Name Days Coming Up this Week:

February 3rd: Asimina, Simeon, Stamatia/Stamati

February 4th: Isidoros

February 5th: Agatha

February 6th: Fotis

February 7th: Parthenis

Like this Newsletter? Want to Sponsor?

See you next week!

Answers to the Puzzle: C (1240 BCE), E (776 BCE), B (432 BCE), D (386 BCE), A (336 BCE)

Explore more in-depth coverage at The National Herald’s website: www.thenationalherald.com

Brought to you by the news source you rely on most for independent reporting about the Greek community: The National Herald