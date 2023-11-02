Introducing EnvolveXL: A New Startup Acceleration Program for the Greek Economy

Society

Envolve Entrepreneurship is launching EnvolveXL, a new acceleration program that aims to support the digital and sustainable transformation of the Greek economy. Photo: Envolve Entrepreneurship

ATHENS – Envolve Entrepreneurship (https://envolveglobal.org), a global non-profit startup support organization, is launching EnvolveXL, a new acceleration program that aims to support the digital and sustainable transformation of the Greek economy, according to a November 1 news release. EnvolveXL will holistically support 100 Greece-based or Greek-founded startup teams over the next five years.

The program will onboard 20 startups, annually, for an intensive four-month acceleration program that includes support from ideation to investments, expert-designed courses, advisory board services, demo days, mentorship, international networking, and funding opportunities. The platform for applications for EnvolveXL will remain open until January 10, 2024, at the following link: https://envolveglobal.org/envolveXL/apply.

The program, funded and supported by Libra Philanthropies (https://libraphilanthropies.org/), has an ultimate goal of transforming Greece’s economy into an innovative global example.

“Envolve is proud to be a key startup ecosystem stakeholder and is committed to supporting the next generation of global disruptors,” said Alexandros Nousias, Managing Director of Envolve Entrepreneurship. “As the Greek startup community progresses, resources and support must follow. Envolve is poised to become the hub for Greek success stories. We are searching for 100 high-impact teams with the potential to produce new organizations and economic models that revolutionize the way global business is done, with a focus on digital transformation and sustainability.”

Envolve Entrepreneurship was established in 2012 as the Hellenic Entrepreneurship Award, which became the Envolve Award Greece, the organization’s flagship program, in 2018. As one of the first and longest-standing startup support organizations in Greece, Envolve has supported 37 businesses from 20 sectors by offering over €6,000,000 in funding, resulting in a €860,000,000 portfolio valuation and growing into some of the ecosystem’s leading businesses. Those 37 supported teams, such as Blueground, RTsafe, Apifon, PD Neurotechnology, Ferryhopper, Carge, CollegeLink, and more, have created over 2,000 jobs.

Envolve accelerates founders and ignites innovation, through Founders Support, Upskilling and Business Innovation, with dozens of programs across the country and Europe. Throughout the organization’s 11 years of work with thousands of entrepreneurs, Envolve has been committed to embracing the challenges of tomorrow and scaling organizations’ impact.

EnvolveXL will utilize a hybrid model inspired by acceleration programs worldwide, that brings together sector-specific best practices and an extensive international network with a founder-first, market-driven approach.

The program consists of four stages- idea or service/product validation; business validation; market validation; and investment-readiness.

Each participant is, initially, required to offer up to 1% equity to the program, and therefore the ecosystem. EnvolveXL is also ‘Investing for Good’, distributing a pool of €265,000 annually, including €65,000 for micro-investments to the top five participating startups. They will also allot up to €200,000 for investment opportunities for up to three startups per acceleration cycle, to support their journey towards international success.

Through the ‘Investing for Good’ approach, EnvolveXL will offer teams substantial support to enter their growth stage, connect with international markets, and attract new investors. Successful investments will create a cyclical effect of multiplied value to support the ecosystem, staying true to Envolve’s founding cause: further accelerating founders and their teams, and supporting entrepreneurship, extroversion and innovation, in every aspect.

“We are delighted to extend our support to Envolve’s growth and eagerly anticipate the transformative effects of its new flagship program, EnvolveXL,” said Rosanna Mortoglou, CEO of Libra Philanthropies, the program’s Founding Sponsor. “Envolve has consistently been at the forefront of the Greek entrepreneurial landscape, and now, harnessing over a decade of experience and a global network, the team is addressing the unique demands of today’s founders. We are deeply committed to propelling Greece’s entrepreneurs towards success.”

Find more information about Envolve’s new flagship program, its stages of support, benefits, and requirements, in the following link: https://envolveglobal.org/envolveXL.