x

December 10, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

VIDEO

Interview: Greek-Australian Boxer George Kambosos Speaks about His Spartan Heritage

December 10, 2021
265232722_444367173719897_7458894983943270185_n
Greek-Australian Boxer George Kambosos. (Photo via Facebook)

Watch George Kambosos in a recent YouTube interview in which he speaks briefly about his Spartan heritage.

RELATED

VIDEO
Services in Washington, Kansas Will Continue to Honor Dole

WASHINGTON — Bob Dole was to be honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial a day after lying in state at the U.

VIDEO
A Byzantine Christmas in Somerville Massachusetts
VIDEO
Biden Sounds Alarm at Virtual Summit about Global Democracy

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

CASTRO VALLEY, CA – The Resurrection community came together in love and joy to “honor the past, celebrate the present, and look toward a new and exciting future” with a weekend full of festivities November 12-14.

General News

NEW YORK – One of the most iconic Greek restaurants in New York is closing after 25 years of operation.

Politics

SOCHI - The relations between Greece and Russia have a continuity and a future, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in joint statements following his private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Wednesday.

Society

Video

Interview: Greek-Australian Boxer George Kambosos Speaks about His Spartan Heritage

Watch George Kambosos in a recent YouTube interview in which he speaks briefly about his Spartan heritage.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings