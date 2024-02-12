x

February 12, 2024

International Women's Day Agora in Washington, DC March 7

By The National Herald
International Women’s Day AGORA Marketplace | Forum | Sip | |Eat - 4
The International Women’s Day Agora takes place on March 7 at The Ven at Embassy Row Hotel Washington, DC. Photo: Yasmin Paraskevas

WASHINGTON, DC – The International Women’s Day Agora takes place on Thursday, March 7, 5-9 PM, at The Ven at Embassy Row Hotel Washington, DC, 2015 Massachusetts Avenue NW. The event is free and open to all and includes international female vendors, live painting by a local female DC artist, empowering talks, raffle prize drawing with gifts from supporters including tickets from Angel Studios to see the movie ‘Cabrini’, a gift card from DC’s Salt & Sundry, and others.

Mediterranean sips and bites will be available for purchase from Fred & Stila.

A portion of the proceeds from this event benefit The Margaret McNamara Education Grant (MMEG), a nonprofit, public charity whose mission is to improve the lives of women and children by supporting the higher education of exceptional women from developing countries who will catalyze change. More information about MMEG is available online: https://www.mmeg.org.

The event is made possible with the support of The Ven at Embassy Row, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. Other supporters include the Alliance Française of Washington, DC, as well as the Hellenic American Women’s Council (HAWC) and the Associates of the American Foreign Service Worldwide (AAFSW).

RSVP for the International Women’s Day Agora on Eventbrite: https://shorturl.at/vwF12.

