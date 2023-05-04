International Pilot Training Center in Kalamata to Receive Two M-346 Aircraft

Politics

KALAMATA – The International Pilot Training Center in Kalamata is set to receive two M-346 aircraft in the near future, alongside the completion of essential training facilities, including 5th generation simulators.

Elbit Systems has confirmed the delivery in a statement and announced their participation at the DEFEA 2023 exhibition from May 9th to May 11th at the Metropolitan Expo Athens.

The statement further elaborates that Elbit Systems will showcase an array of products and systems through audiovisual and interactive material at the exhibition.

The company’s 2022 sales report showed a 40% increase in sales in European countries. The announcement states that Elbit Systems will exhibit advanced technological solutions that can be personalized according to individual customer requirements.

Sources indicate that the first of the two M-346 aircraft will be delivered to Kalamata in mid-May.