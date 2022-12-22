x

December 22, 2022

International Μigration Drove US Population Growth in 2022

December 22, 2022
By Associated Press
Census US Population
FILE - Homes in suburban Salt Lake City are shown, April 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

WHASINGTON – The U.S. population grew by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number of people leaving — was more than 1 million residents from 2021 to 2022. That represented a growth rate of 168% over the previous year’s 376,029 international migrants, according to the vintage 2022 population estimates.

Natural growth — the number of births minus the number of deaths — added another 245,080 people to the total in what was the first year-over-year increase in total births since 2007.

This year’s U.S. annual growth rate of 0.4% was a rebound of sorts from the 0.1% growth rate during the worst of the pandemic from 2020 to 2021, which was the lowest since the nation’s founding.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Greek PM Mitsotakis Pledges to Steadfastly Support Ethnic Greek Minority of Albania

HIMARE, Albania - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived on Thursday in Himare, Albania, where members of the Greek ethnic minority welcomed him at the seafront in the town.

WHASINGTON - The U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.

ATHENS - A decision by Pope Francis to return to Greece three fragments taken from the Parthenon centuries ago is seen as squeezing the British Museum further to also send back the stolen Parthenon Marbles.

NICOSIA - As part of a European Union plan to relocate refugees seeking asylum – after closing its borders to them – a group of 48 was sent from Cyprus to Germany, which has promised to take a total of 500 of them.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

