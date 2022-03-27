x

March 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

International Charity Concert-Telethon in Support of Ukraine Save Ukraine — #StopWar Broadcasted in Athens on Sunday

March 27, 2022
By Athens News Agency
SaveUkraine_StopWar_eng
International charity concert-telethon in support of Ukraine Save Ukraine — #StopWar broadcasted in Athens on Sunday. (Photo by Athens News Agency)

ATHENS – An international charity concert-telethon in support of Ukraine Save Ukraine — #StopWar will be broadcasted in Kotzia Square (105 51) on March 27, at 18:30 p.m. It will unite more than 20 countries and bring together more than 50 participants.

On the occasion of the event, the TV marathon Save Ukraine — #StopWar will be screened in the squares of many major cities and capitals around the world. Participants will be able to support Ukraine right there by sending donations to solve the biggest humanitarian problems caused by the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Among the international stars who will appeal to the world community are Fatboy Slim, Within Temptation, Bastille, BrainStorm, Beissoul & Einius, Salvador Sobral, Netta, IAMX, Submotion Orchestra, Idina Menzel, Gus Gus, Nino Katamadze and others. Ukraine will be represented by more than 20 artists including: Monatik, Tina Karol, The HARDKISS, Okean Elzy, Jamala, Go_A, DakhaBrakha, Odyn v kanoe, alyona alyona, Antytila, Pianoбой, Melovin, Artem Pivovarov, Alina Pash, Kadnay, Latexfauna, Dakh Daughters, TVORCHI, NK and others.

The telethon Save Ukraine — #StopWar is implemented by 1+1 media, the Atlas festival, Suspilne, and supported by the national mobile operator Kyivstar, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine. The project is inspired by the Atlas festival and Kyivstar.

You can make your donations to solve humanitarian problems in Ukraine:

EUR

BENEFICIARY: Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine

IBAN DE85500000000050002137

PURPOSE OF PAYMENT: for ac 32302338301027

BENEFICIARY BANK NAME: DEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK, Frankfurt

BENEFICIARY BANK BIC: MARKDEFF

BENEFICIARY BANK ADDRESS: Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

RELATED

Society
Greece Records 13,429 New COVID Cases, 52 Deaths on Sunday

ATHENS - There were 13,429 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 infection in Greece during the last 24 hours, of which 20 were detected in checks at the country's borders, Greek authorities reported on Sunday.

Sciences
Greek Universities Will Lure International Students With Classes in English
Economy
Nine Charter Flights Open Tourism Season for Rhodes

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

TNΗ’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

NEW YORK – The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings