International Charity Concert-Telethon in Support of Ukraine Save Ukraine — #StopWar Broadcasted in Athens on Sunday

Society

ATHENS – An international charity concert-telethon in support of Ukraine Save Ukraine — #StopWar will be broadcasted in Kotzia Square (105 51) on March 27, at 18:30 p.m. It will unite more than 20 countries and bring together more than 50 participants.

On the occasion of the event, the TV marathon Save Ukraine — #StopWar will be screened in the squares of many major cities and capitals around the world. Participants will be able to support Ukraine right there by sending donations to solve the biggest humanitarian problems caused by the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Among the international stars who will appeal to the world community are Fatboy Slim, Within Temptation, Bastille, BrainStorm, Beissoul & Einius, Salvador Sobral, Netta, IAMX, Submotion Orchestra, Idina Menzel, Gus Gus, Nino Katamadze and others. Ukraine will be represented by more than 20 artists including: Monatik, Tina Karol, The HARDKISS, Okean Elzy, Jamala, Go_A, DakhaBrakha, Odyn v kanoe, alyona alyona, Antytila, Pianoбой, Melovin, Artem Pivovarov, Alina Pash, Kadnay, Latexfauna, Dakh Daughters, TVORCHI, NK and others.

The telethon Save Ukraine — #StopWar is implemented by 1+1 media, the Atlas festival, Suspilne, and supported by the national mobile operator Kyivstar, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine. The project is inspired by the Atlas festival and Kyivstar.

You can make your donations to solve humanitarian problems in Ukraine:

EUR

BENEFICIARY: Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine

IBAN DE85500000000050002137

PURPOSE OF PAYMENT: for ac 32302338301027

BENEFICIARY BANK NAME: DEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK, Frankfurt

BENEFICIARY BANK BIC: MARKDEFF

BENEFICIARY BANK ADDRESS: Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt Am Main, Germany