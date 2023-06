General News

FILE - A woman, over, casts her vote at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – A total of 25,610 Greek nationals have registered to vote from abroad at the runoff on June 25, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

Greeks nationals will vote abroad on June 24. In the May 21 national elections, a total of 22,855 Greeks had registered to vote, of whom 18,203 actually voted (79.5% rate of participation).