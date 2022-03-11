x

March 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 39ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to the best in independent Greek journalism starting as low as $1/week.

Subscribe

Editorial

Interfaith Prayer for Ukrainians

March 11, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Ukraine Prayer Service March 9
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, center, during the prayer service for peace in Ukraine held at the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of St. Volodymyr in Manhattan. Photo: TNH Staff

A pin could have been heard dropping in the majestic Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Manhattan located at 160 West 82nd Street earlier this week.

Such was the silence and emotion that prevailed in the packed Church by representatives of various religions, in the presence of the leading politicians of the State of New York.

Also invited were many different people – all gathered together to pray for the salvation of the Ukrainians – to pay tribute to their struggle, to embrace them and to shout loudly that they are with them.

History was also present. You could feel it hovering in the sacred space of the Cathedral. It was palpable, touching everyone. It was as if it noted everyone’s attendance, and asked each one whether he or she was merely participating, or was making a real commitment to the people of Ukraine.

All speakers, political and religious leaders, rose to the occasion, among them our Archbishop Elpidophoros.

However, the speech of Rabbi Joseph Potasnik was particularly striking. He eloquently noted that it does not matter who is being persecuted, who is being robbed of his or her freedom. It does not matter who is taking the path of fleeing and seeking refuge in another country – when these things happen to one, then it is happening to all of us.
Wise words, drawn from a fountain of thousands of years of history.

The people of Ukraine, as well as their President, have inspired the whole world. They have won our admiration. They have won our love. This is no small thing.

They are writing a golden chapter in their history, and winning a golden wreath, which will illuminate them, shining like a candle, and their experience will guide and protect them throughout their history.

RELATED

Columnists
Is He Crazy? Or…

…or, does Vladimir Putin want us to think he is? It makes a big difference.

Columnists
This Week in History: March 11th to 17th
Columnists
Few Semiconductors, Fewer Substitute Teachers, and a Gray Lady’s Disappearing Act

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Jussie Smollett Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail in Fake Attack

CHICAGO — A judge sentenced Jussie Smollett to 150 days in jail, branding the Black and gay actor a narcissistic charlatan for staging a hate crime against himself to grab the limelight while the nation struggled with wrenching issues of racial injustice.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings