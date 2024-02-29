Institutions, Statutes, and…Misdemeanors

Columnists

The Greek word for statute or institution (thesmos) is derived from the verb ‘tithemi’, which means to place or lay down – hence the phrase ‘lay down the law’. The term was first used in Athens in reference to the individual laws contained in the ancient lawgiver’s Dracon’s code. Although it originated in Greece, unfortunately, Greeks are often the first to overlook it. The recent political fallout from the Government’s hasty passage of the law legalizing homesexual marriage is case in point. Dialogue with social and institutional partners was virtually non-existent, considering that the law overturns over two millennia of legal tradition, was met with staunch opposition from institutions predating the modern Hellenic state, such as the Church, and is opposed by the majority of Greek society. Regarding the last statement, considering that the ruling party did not include this legislative initiative on its platform, (meaning that a mandate from the citizens was not secured) this conclusion is based on opinion polls, considering the overwhelming opposition to adoption by homosexual couples, which will inevitably be added to the law (likely through judicial mandate).

Moreover, without the support of one-third of its Parliament Members, the Government had to rely on the opposition parties to pass this legislation. Had the main opposition party refused to lend its support, in all likelihood, the bill would have been defeated and the Mitsotakis Administration would have faced a governmental crisis due to the loss of its majority vote. In Parliamentary systems, this often leads to the collapse of the government, its replacement by a new administration capable of securing a majority, and early elections.

People in power, however, seem to invoke institutions only when it is convenient. This holds true for matters of substance, as well as protocol, since the latter often sends messages that shape and influence the former. For example, during the passage of this legislation, the rumored driving force behind this law, the Premier’s financial adviser Alexis Patelis, was spotted overseeing the process from the cabinet members’ area in Parliament, even though he himself is not on the cabinet and holds only an advisory role. Parliamentary protocol prohibits him from being seated there, yet the protocol was not enforced.

Similarly, the President of Hellenic Republic, who has drawn ire in the past for breaking with protocol, although her position is largely ceremonial and is based on the very protocol she scorns, drew criticism for publicly celebrating the bill’s passage with members of the Government. This constitutes a sharp break with the institutional protocols followed by her predecessors, who maintained strict neutrality and did not fraternize with members of the Government outside of the framework of their office. Naturally, as a citizen, Ms. Sakellaropoulou is entitled to her opinions and beliefs, however, as the President of the Republic, her primary role is to represent the country, its citizens, and its institutions – the majority of which seem to have real concerns with the law whose passage (sans the majority vote of the ruling party) she so heartily celebrated.

As usual, phenomena like this are usually not limited to Greece, but impact the entire Diaspora. For example, no sooner was the controversial passed than a clergyman from the United States, a faculty member at Holy Cross School of Theology, and adviser at the Archdiocese wrote an op-ed piece in the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, exercising harsh criticism against Greek prelates and the monks of Mt. Athos for their reaction to the legislation, arguing that the Church should not concern itself with government legislation. He also took the opportunity to once again defend the Archbishop of America’s highly controversial decision to preside over a high-profile baptism featuring a homosexual couple in Greece, in what appears to be payback against Mt. Athos’ administrative arm for its recently less-than-hospitable welcome of the Archbishop (or an attempt to curry favor with the Prime Minister and mend rumored soured relations between the two men).

In any case, it is highly unusual for a deacon to publicly criticize hierarchs and monastics. Had similar criticism been directed toward the Archbishop or the Patriarch by one of their subordinates, the consequences would have been dire (as we have witnessed on numerous occasions in the past).

The fact that this archdeacon can express himself with such impunity is institutionally bizarre…to say the least. And if in fact his words reflect the wishes of the Archdiocesan camarilla, they could have at least used some of their grey matter to do something useful, like upholding the institutional practice of celebrating the Greek Letters and Three Hierarchs with lectures and other events, which was markedly underwhelming this year, save for a concert, whose proceeds will go to benefit Greek Education – no doubt in a manner ‘institutionally’ fitting, whatever those in power decide that to mean.

