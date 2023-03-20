Karamanlis, Spirtzis Clash in Committee on Greek Railways Status

Politics

Institutions and Transparency Committee summons four transport ministers to discuss state of railways on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Parliament’s Special Permanent Committee on Institutions and Transparency convened on Monday to hear the positions of former infrastructure and transport minister Kostas Karamanlis regarding the tragic rail accident at Tempi and on the state of the Greek railways when he took over as minister four years ago, as well as the actions taken in that time.

The hearing was attended by his predecessors in the post over the past decade (Michalis Chrysochoidis, Christos Spirtzis) and his successor, the current Minister of State for transport and infrastructure issues Giorgos Gerapetritis, who are asked to give their own account of events regarding the implementation of contract 717 for the installation of a railway telemanagement and signalling system.

Karamanlis to MPs: Inaccuracies and lies that obscured the facts

Former Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis referred to five safeguards that existed and would have prevented the train accident in Tempi, while addressing parliament’s Special Permanent Committee on Institutions and Transparency on Monday.

He referred to “inaccuracies and lies” that obscured the facts, and said that it was “absolutely false” to claim that there was no telemanagement system at the Larissa station.

He submitted documents according to which the crucial contract for the telemanagement and signalling system (717) had been stuck when he assumed office and was delivered to him by his predecessor just 18 percent completed, whereas during his term in office its implementation had progressed to 70 percent complete but, “unfortunately not at 100 percent yet”.

Spirtzis to MPs: Contract 717 was ‘exceedingly defective and bad’

Briefing Parliament’s Special Permanent Committee on Institutions and Transparency on the state of the rail network during his time as transport minister, main opposition SYRIZA MP Christos Spirtzis on Monday spoke of “personalised responsibilities that led to the decline of the rail network”.

Regarding the implementation of contract 717 for the refurbishment and overhaul of the networks telemanagement and signalling system, he described this as an extremely flawed contract that, among others, was incompatible with the new technology, leading to the necessity for an additional contract to be signed. He also claimed that SYRIZA had handed over a fully installed gsmr system, which only needed certification in order to operate.

Without the implementation of an additional contract, he claimed, the result would have been a system that did not function at all and would simply be a waste of money.

“I submitted all the documents on what, precisely, we did for contract 717 of 2014, which was unfortunately an exceedingly defective and bad contract, and I think the country is paying for the sins prior to 2014,” Spirtzis said, saying the committee should summon the managements of ERGOSE to look at all aspects “and speak truths with real facts” about the Tempi accident.

Spirtzis had been summoned alongside other former transport ministers to brief the committee on the events that led to the rail collision at Tempi.