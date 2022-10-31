x

Instagram Working on Issue That Locked Users Out of Accounts

October 31, 2022
By Associated Press
Instagram-Accounts Locked
FILE - The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file)

NEW YORK — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked. An email to the company, which is owned by Facebook parent Meta, was not immediately returned.

 

Suspension Βridge Collapse Kills at Least 132 in India (Photos + Video)

MORBI, India — Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as manager Sunday night, turning over the young core of a rebuilding franchise to a forward-thinking manager with experience winning in a small market.

NEW YORK - October 31, 2022 - ( Newswire.

LOS ANGELES — With the box office success of "Smile," "The Black Phone" and his "Barbarian" this year, writer-director Zach Cregger says it's clear that "original horror is working right now.

ATHENS - "Despite the skepticism of those who deny any positive development for our country, at least three conclusions from the visit of the German chancellor to Athens are clear and indisputable," government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou said during a press briefing on Monday.

