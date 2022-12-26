x

December 26, 2022

Infrastructure Works on Spinalonga to Facilitate Visitors, Protect Monument

December 26, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Alexandros Zontanos, file)
Spinalonga. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Alexandros Zontanos, file)

HERAKLION, Crete – The island of Spinalonga is expected to be upgraded in terms of infrastructure until the end of 2024 with the promotion of power and water supply and the creation of a biological waste water treatment, without affecting the character or burden the island will facilitate the thousands of hundreds of people that visit every year the monument by offering new potential to the guided tours, said to Athens Macedonian News Agency the mayor of Aghios Nikolaos (Crete) Antonis Zervos.

Spinalonga, the second most visited archaeological site of Crete after Knossos was used as a leper colony from 1903 to 1957, received 500,000 visitors in 2022 while over 3.5 thousands of people visited the island daily in August.

“The infrastructure should be improved in order to protect the monument and in parallel to have the necessary quality of services according to the large number of its visitors” Zervos said.

