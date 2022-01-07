x

January 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 63ºF



Economy

Inflation Hits Record of 5% in 19 Countries Using the Euro

January 7, 2022
By Associated Press
A few pedestrians walk at Ermou Street, Athens' main shopping area, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A few pedestrians walk at Ermou Street, Athens' main shopping area, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS — Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency soared at a record rate, led by a surge in food and energy costs, figures showed Friday.

Inflation rose to 5% in December compared with a year earlier, according to Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical office. That is the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997, breaking the record of 4.9% only just set in November.

Energy costs spiked again in December, jumping at an annual rate of 26%, though that was a bit lower than the previous month, according to Eurostat’s data. A stronger rise in food costs contributed to the increase in overall inflation, picking up pace to 3.2%, higher than the 2.2% rate posted in November.

Soaring prices are compounding problems for European Central Bank policymakers who have been keeping interest rates at ultra-low levels to stimulate the economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the omicron variant of COVID-19 surging and its uncertain effects on the global economy, central banks elsewhere have been raising interest rates to fight soaring inflation or taking steps in that direction.

The Bank of England became the first central bank in a major advanced economy to raise interest rates since the pandemic began. The European Central Bank has taken a much more cautious approach, but also decided to start carefully dialing back some of its stimulus efforts over the next year.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is moving faster than Europe to tighten credit as consumer prices jumped 6.8% over the past year in November, the highest such inflation rate in 39 years.

RELATED

Economy
Greek Exports Grew 47.2% in November

ATHENS - Greek exports grew 47,2% in November, but a 63,3% jump in imports during the same month led to a spectacular 93,1% widening of the country's trade deficit, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Friday.

Politics
France Takes EU Reins with Push for More Sovereignty
Economy
Greece Includes 55 New Projects Worth €3.35Β in Recovery Fund

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

DETROIT, MI – Charles “Chuck” Keros, the proprietor of the American Coney Island restaurant, who popularized the famed chili dog by expanding into the suburbs and shopping malls of Detroit, has died, Deadline Detroit reported on January 5.

Associations

NEW YORK – With the COVID pandemic surging in Greece, threatening family health, and being a drag on economic recovery, the vulnerability of children continues.

Church

BOSTON - His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston announces the appointment of Presbytera Maria Drossos as the Director of the Metropolitan’s Office effective January 3rd, 2022.

Church

Church

Video

Kazakh Leader Ordered Use of Lethal Force on “Terrorists”

MOSCOW — The President of Kazakhstan said Friday he authorized law enforcement to open fire on "terrorists" and shoot to kill, a move that comes after days of extremely violent protests in the former Soviet nation.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings