Industrial Turnover Index Up 42% in August

Economy

ATHENS – The industrial turnover index (a composite index measuring both the domestic and external market) jumped 42% in August compared with the same month last year, after a 31.8% increase recorded in the same period in 2021/2020, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Thursday.

The statistics service attributed this development to a 42.3% increase in the manufacturing turnover index and a 13.5% rise in the mining turnover index. The external market index jumped 50.9% and the domestic market index rose 37%. The industrial turnover index fell 15% in August from July.